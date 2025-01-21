"As soon as I heard about the interest, I was really excited about it.

Hartlepool United handed a boost after play-off rivals Solihull Moors lose popular manager at "critical point" in campaign

By Robbie Stelling
Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Hartlepool United's play-off hopes have been handed a potential boost after Solihull Moors manager Andy Whing left to join League Two strugglers Barrow.

Solihull, who were beaten on penalties in last season's play-off final, are currently seventh in the National League, four points ahead of Pools having played a game more.

The former Coventry, Brighton and Oxford defender was appointed manager at Damson Park in the summer of 2023.

During his first season in the Midlands, Whing led Solihull to a fifth-placed finish in the National League as well as to the FA Trophy final.

Andy Whing, who led National League rivals Solihull Moors to the play-off final last season, has left to join League Two strugglers Barrow. Picture by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.Andy Whing, who led National League rivals Solihull Moors to the play-off final last season, has left to join League Two strugglers Barrow. Picture by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.
The Moors beat Halifax 4-2 in the play-off quarter-finals before thumping Barnet, who finished the season as runners-up, 4-0 in the semis.

However, a heartbreaking week in May saw Solihull beaten at Wembley twice, losing to Bromley on penalties in the play-off final before being beaten by Gateshead, also in a shootout, in the Trophy.

Despite that disappointment, the Moors looked to have rallied and came into the new campaign as one of the favourites for promotion, despite losing outstanding midfielder Joe Sbarra to League Two side Doncaster.

After something of a slow start, Solihull look to have clawed their way back into contention but Pools, who won a thrilling game at Damson Park 4-3 in November, will be hoping that Whing's departure will stall their rivals momentum.

Whing leaves to join a Barrow side who sacked former Tottenham and Birmingham midfielder Paul Clemence at the weekend following a run of five games without a win that leaves the Bluebirds languishing perilously close to the relegation zone.

Solihull, who said in a statement they were "naturally disappointed with Andy's decision to leave at such a critical point in the season", have appointed Richard Stearman, Kevin Poole and Stephen Ward to take interim charge while they search for a permanent replacement.

Whing, whose first game in charge of Barrow will be Saturday's visit of play-off chasing Grimsby, told the Bluebirds official club website he was delighted to be given a "fantastic opportunity" to manage in the Football League for the first time.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me. I'm really, really excited to be here," he said.

"As soon as I heard about the interest, I was really excited about it.

"After meeting everyone today and having a real warm welcome, it just feels like I've got a bunch of really good people, which is brilliant."

