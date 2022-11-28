Keith Curle’s side will host the Championship Potters at the Suit Direct Stadium for a place in the fourth round.

Hartlepool progressed to the third round with a 3-1 victory over Harrogate Town thanks to goals from Callum Cooke and Josh Umerah and will face a Stoke side entering the competition at the third round stage who sit 17th in the Championship table.

The third round tie is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday, January 7, 2023 with official confirmation of date and kick-off time to be confirmed.

Hartlepool United handed home tie in the FA Cup third round. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools’ participation in the third round of the FA Cup means their League Two fixture with Carlisle United at Brunton Park, scheduled for Saturday, January 7, will need to be rearranged.