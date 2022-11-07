Keith Curle’s men were held to a 2-2 draw with the National League side at the weekend after Josh Umerah and a first Hartlepool goal for Jack Hamilton were cancelled out by Andrew Dallas and Joe Sbarra. Umerah gave Pools the lead inside 20 minutes with his eighth goal of the season before Dallas equalised early in the second half to cap a swift counter-attack from the hosts.

But Curle’s side regained the initiative when Livingston loan striker Hamilton looked to have cemented Hartlepool’s spot in the second round after marking his return from injury with his first goal for the club when heading in from Clarke Oduor’s corner before Sbarra levelled things again for Solihull six minutes from time.

Jack Hamilton scored his first Hartlepool United goal in the FA Cup draw with Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

As a result, Pools will welcome Neal Ardley’s side to the Suit Direct Stadium for their first round replay on Tuesday, November 15 with a place in the second round up for grabs.

And that potential second round tie would see Hartlepool host Harrogate at the Suit Direct Stadium after the Sulphurites earned their place in the second round with a 1-0 win over Bradford City. It would be the third time this season Pools and Harrogate have met after the two sides were paired with one another in the Papa Johns Trophy, a fixture which saw Pools claim a 2-0 win.