Graeme Lee has beaten off interest from around League Two for the signature of the National League North striker who agreed terms with the club over the weekend.

Carver represents Lee’s first signing as manager of Pools and will be available for selection, subject to clearance, as they return to League Two action this weekend at Bristol Rovers.

Carver, 28, has been with Southport since the summer of 2020 and has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances in the National League North this season, the joint third most in the division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have completed their first signing of the January window. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Blackburn born Carver has spent the majority of his career in non-league following his decision to leave Accrington Stanley in 2016.

Carver came through the ranks with Stanley and scored his first professional goal at the Riverside in a League Cup win over Middlesbrough back in 2013.

Carver made 45 appearances at the Wham Stadium, scoring four goals in all competitions, before joining National League North side Chorley in 2016.

He scored 47 goals in four seasons for the Magpies including 17 in their promotion winning campaign before making the switch to Southport where he has continued to establish himself as one of non-league football’s top goal scorers.

Carver, who has spent time on-loan at Halifax and Barrow in his career, was an unused substitute in Southport’s last outing against Farsley Celtic and now looks to bolster the attacking ranks at the Suit Direct Stadium.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.