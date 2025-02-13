Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits the condition of the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium "can be a challenge sometimes".

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an ideal world, Pools would like to get the ball down and play, with Limbrick renowned for his commitment to fast, free-flowing football. While Pools have a host of talented technicians in their squad, the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium can make things difficult for the likes of Nicky Featherstone, Jamie Miley, Adam Campbell, Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini. Of course, conditions are the same for both sides but the deterioration of the playing surface has become a cause for concern of late.

The blame for the pitch can certainly not be laid at the door of popular head groundsman Dave Brown. Since taking on the role more than three decades ago, Brown has been a regular nominee for groundsman of the year, winning the award in 2003, 2004 and 2007. However, relegation to the National League has inevitably led to a tightening of the purse strings and the pitch is a far cry from what it once was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, the issue seems to have come to a head. Barnet boss Dean Brennan slammed the pitch following November's goalless draw, even suggesting it was a deliberate ploy from Pools. As the winter has worsened, conditions have become gradually more challenging, and Limbrick admits the playing surface can make things "difficult" for his side.

The pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium has steadily deteriorated throughout the winter months and Limbrick admits conditions can make things difficult for his side. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It's difficult," he said.

"The quality of pitches can really vary in the National League, that's a hard thing. We went to Sutton last weekend and the pitch was excellent, I think they've had a lot of investment from the Crystal Palace Women's team. They ground-share that pitch, so there's is excellent. Then you go to places like York, where the pitch is very, very good as well.

"I remember the first time I took a game here at Hartlepool for Woking. I think it was the 17/18 season, it seems like forever ago, I looked a lot younger then! The pitch was unbelievable, it was one of the best. I think it was the first year after relegation, Craig Harrison was the manager. The pitch was pristine, it was unbelievable.

"We know it can get to that level, but it does at times make it difficult for us. I thought Tuesday night (against Tamworth) was good because there was a little bit of rain, so that helped. It can be a challenge sometimes."