Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not feel the number of players being deployed out of position is behind an indifferent start to his tenure.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since replacing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of this month, Pools have won one, lost one and drawn two of Limbrick's first four games in charge. Certainly, there's no disgrace in that record, although the failure to beat either 15th placed Tamworth or fifth-bottom Maidenhead was a bitter pill to swallow for Pools fans. A lot of the optimism that followed the Australian's appointment is already showing signs of turning into familiar feelings of frustration and disappointment.

The most obvious change Limbrick has made since taking over from Lawrence is the switch to 3-5-2. While the formation worked well when Pools produced a statement performance to beat in-form Sutton, Limbrick's first game in charge, cracks have started to appear. One of the biggest concerns is the number of players operating in unfamiliar positions. In Limbrick's first four games in charge, Jack Hunter, David Ferguson, Dan Dodds, Luke Charman, Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin have all been deployed out of position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham, Jack Hunter, a midfielder, and David Ferguson, a full-back, lined up either side of skipper Luke Waterfall in the heart of the Pools defence. Meanwhile, Billy Sass-Davies, a natural centre-half who has rarely let Pools down when called upon, has been left on the bench for all of Limbrick's four games at the helm so far. The issue came to a head when Hunter got caught underneath Elliot Osoborne's hopeful punt forward late on to allow Regan Linney in to open the scoring in the 87th minute; the mistake left fans wondering whether Sass-Davies, more familiar with the role, would have dealt with the situation more effectively. Although Limbrick has been keen to use the formation as it allows him to line up with two strikers without sacrificing a midfielder, there are growing concerns that Pools are trying to put square pegs in round holes. Even so, the boss does not believe it is a big issue.

Since switching to a 3-5-2 formation, the Pools head coach has deployed the likes of David Ferguson, Dan Dodds, Jack Hunter, Reyes Cleary, Luke Charman and Sam Folarin in unfamiliar positions. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It depends how you look at it," he said.

"If you look at someone like Reyes, he's got into great positions, he's scored, he's assisted, he's getting into the areas he needs to get into. David Ferguson, for example, can clearly play in a more central position and looks comfortable in that role. I thought Jack Hunter did really well tonight, he slotted into the back three and, in all, his performances have been good. He got caught for the goal, but we won't blame him for that one.

"I think it's a balance of getting people in the right positions on the pitch, not necessarily in the formation. You could argue that when we played 4-2-3-1 and had Joe Grey and Luke Charman playing, they aren't natural wide players. There's an argument and a case for both, it just depends how you see it."