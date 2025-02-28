Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has addressed concerns over the number of changes he's made to his side since replacing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence.

While Limbrick's initial switch to 3-5-2 ahead of an impressive win over in-form Sutton, his first game in charge and his only victory in his opening five matches at the helm, was praised as bold, innovative and daring, cracks have started to appear in recent weeks. One of the criticisms levelled at the Australian has been the number of players being deployed in unfamiliar roles, with the likes of David Ferguson, Jack Hunter, Dan Dodds, Luke Charman, Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin all operating out of position in recent weeks. Limbrick reverted back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation for last weekend's trip to relegation-threatened Aldershot, but still faced criticism for his tactics and team selection following defeat to the Hampshire side. The 41-year-old made five changes, left top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe on the bench and made the divisive decision to substitute defender Jack Robinson an hour into an assured first start in Pools colours. Louis Stephenson and Greg Sloggett, who started in the midweek defeat to Altrincham, found themselves dropped from the squad altogether for the trip to The Recreation Ground.

While Limbrick is developing something of an unwanted reputation as a bit of a tinkerman, it's important to point out that not all of his changes have been made out of choice. Influential defender Tom Parkes has missed three matches through injury, Dan Dodds was ruled out following a blow to the head, Nathan Sheron served a two-match suspension while Robinson was beginning to tire at the weekend having not started a game since early November.

"When you look at some of the defenders, regardless of the shape and the system we've been playing, we've been forced into a lot of those changes," he said.

"Parkesy (Tom Parkes) has been in and out with his knee, Doddsy (Dan Dodds) has had a concussion, Sheron's had to fill in at right-back. We've had Louis Stephenson involved again, he's a young player coming through who might not be able to play every game.

"There have been lots of things that we've ended up changing, but we haven't sometimes wanted to make those changes. Robinson, who I thought did well at the weekend, we didn't want to take him off but we had to because he hadn't had a start since November in the Checkatrade Trophy. He'd been training really well and I thought he did a good job on Saturday.

"We haven't wanted to make as many changes as we have. But then also, when we're searching for results, which are important, sometimes you have to make changes to try and spark that result, like we did against Sutton when we changed the formation and the personnel and we got three points."