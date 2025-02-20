Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not feel recent frustration and ill-feeling among fans makes his job more difficult.

Long-suffering supporters are growing increasingly disillusioned with a perceived lack of progress at Pools, who have managed just three top half finishes in the last 17 seasons. Having won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, a lack of ambition, indifferent recruitment and a string of unsuccessful managerial appointments has seen Pools slip back into the National League. Barring a remarkable turnaround between now and the end of the season, Pools will once again begin next term in the fifth division following a campaign characterised by stagnation, frustration and discontent.

The charismatic, ambitious and energetic Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade, is hoping he can be the man to buck the recent trend and lead Pools back to the Football League. Despite the Australian's enthusiasm and determination, the Pools job is a hugely difficult one. Fans, who are paying more for their season tickets than ever before, are beginning to lose faith that Pools will turn a corner and some supporters are starting to vote with their feet as attendances show signs of dwindling. With a club divided and the ill-feeling among fans approaching fever pitch, Limbrick will have to spin a lot of plates if he's to be successful at the Prestige Group Stadium.

"There's expectation here, we want to make the fans happy," he said.

"The fans want to see us win games and progress. We want to be fighting in and around those play-off places, I'm sure that was the target at the start of the season too.

"The challenges are there all the time, that's a positive for us. We want to be coaching and playing at clubs where the expectation is high and the aim is to win games and get in the play-offs. We want to get this club promoted and I wouldn't want things to be any other way."