Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has addressed speculation surrounding the departure of Carl Dickinson.

The 37-year-old has not been in the dugout for either of the last two games and is believed to have left the club, although Pools have yet to confirm his exit.

The former Stoke, Port Vale and Yeovil defender joined the club last summer as Darren Sarll's assistant manager before taking on a new role as strength and conditioning coach following Sarll's departure in October. However, Dickinson is thought to have left Pools earlier this month.

Limbrick was first asked about Dickinson's potential departure after he was absent from the dugout during last Tuesday's defeat to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde. At the time, the Australian suggested the club would release a statement "in due course" but almost a week later fans are still waiting on official confirmation from Pools.

Although Pools have remained tight-lipped regarding Carl Dickinson's departure, the former strength and conditioning coach lined up for Northern Premier League Division One West side Congleton Town at the weekend. Picture by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

In a bizarre turn of events, Dickinson played for Northern Premier League Division One West side Congleton Town at the weekend and even featured on the front of their matchday programme. Yet when the question was put to him again following Saturday's draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh, Limbrick remained tight-lipped about Dickinson's departure.

"I've only got good things to say about Dicko, I really enjoyed his time here and we worked very well together," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Look, he's clearly still a good player, there's no doubt about that. He trained with us and he did a lot of work with the defenders.

"Like I've said previously, the club in due course will probably put out a statement regarding that so I wouldn't make comment until that comes out."