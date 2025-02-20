Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits defender Billy Sass-Davies has been "very unfortunate not to play" since he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence.

Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade, switched to a 3-5-2 formation after taking over from Lawrence at the beginning of this month but has preferred Jack Hunter, a central-midfielder, David Ferguson, a left-back, and Dan Dodds, a right-back, to Sass-Davies, who has been an unused substitute in all of the last four matches.

The 25-year-old, signed as a back-up to experienced pair Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes in the summer, has made 15 appearances for Pools and has generally performed well when called upon. However, he made a glaring error that led to York's opening goal during an emphatic defeat in November, the first game after Limbrick's appointment to the coaching staff, and has found opportunities hard to come by since then.

Given that Limbrick has switched to a shape that, ostensibly, requires three central-defenders, the former Wales under-21 international might have hoped to be given his chance. While the Australian has proven reluctant to put his faith in Sass-Davies so far, Limbrick was full of praise for the ex-Crewe, Yeovil and Boreham Wood defender.

"First of all, Billy's a really good professional," he said.

"He works hard, he always trains well, I get on well with him as well. I've seen a bit of him from when he was in the Wales setup, I've kept an eye on his career and I saw him play when he was at Boreham Wood.

"I think he's been very unfortunate not to play, I must say that. He's had to bide his time, there have been other examples of players who haven't played as much but have come back into it like Louis Stephenson. Jamie Miley didn't play the first three or four games after he signed but now he's come in.

"You need all your squad during this time and we'll have to see where he is over the coming weeks."