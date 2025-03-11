Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits the number of changes he has made to his side in recent weeks has made things "hard".

The Australian has already gained a reputation as something of a tinkerman having made a host of changes since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence, including five ahead of Saturday's trip to play-off chasing Eastleigh. Limbrick switched to a 3-5-2 formation ahead of last month's trip to Sutton, his first game in charge and only win in the Pools hotseat to date, but reverted back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation after many of his players struggled to adapt to the sudden change. However, Pools lined up with a three at the back again during the weekend's trip to Hampshire, with Limbrick suggesting he was keen to match the in-form Spitfires.

The chopping and changing has certainly made things difficult for Pools to settle and might well have contributed to the proliferation of individual mistakes in recent weeks, with Billy Sass-Davies making a glaring error leading to Tyrese Shade's equaliser on Saturday. A number of players have struggled in unfamiliar roles, Pools continue to lack a footballing identity or a clear way of playing while there are concerns Limbrick does not have an idea of his best XI.

However, there are hopes that things will settle down, especially if Limbrick can do enough between now and the end of the season to convince the board he is the right man to lead the club in the longer term. After all, the 41-year-old has inherited a squad largely assembled by Darren Sarll, who was determined to make Pools more robust and combative. Limbrick arrived with a reputation for possession-based play, but has had to balance his natural instincts with the need for a healthy dose of pragmatism.

Circumstances have also conspired against the charismatic former Woking boss, with Nathan Sheron serving a two-match suspension and the likes of Joe Grey, Anthony Mancini, Gary Madine, Luke Waterfall, Tom Parkes, Jack Robinson and Dan Dodds all sidelined through injury at various points in Limbrick's tenure. And the Pools head coach, who has won just one of his first eight games at the helm, admits the number of changes - both enforced and tactical - have made things challenging for his side of late.

"When you're on the run that we've been on, we're not really thinking about the next game. That's not a cliche, that's the truth," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I think with a few more wins and a bit more time, then we can start to implement a lot more things. We've been trying to find the combinations that can get us over the line with the wins.

"I don't think you can argue that we've been playing reasonably well. We've had two bad halves of football - the second halves against Fylde and Aldershot. Other than that, I think we've done reasonably well and we've created a lot more chances than we have been.

"It's been hard, we haven't wanted to make as many changes. We've had a few injuries, we've had a suspension, things have changed a little bit. I think hopefully you can see that it's a team that, regardless of all that, are giving absolutely everything. They really are, they really are. You can tell that by the reaction of the fans at the end, I thought they were excellent and you could really tell that they appreciated the effort, work rate and performance. We're not happy coming to Eastleigh and drawing, we want wins."