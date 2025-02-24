Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits Pools are still waiting to discover the extent of goalkeeper Joel Dixon's recent injury.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who kept three successive clean sheets at the beginning of the season, missed five months after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of August.

Dixon, who won the National league title with Barrow in 2020, returned to the Pools squad for the trip to Sutton earlier this month but was subsequently ruled out after suffering a setback, initially not feared to be serious. However, Pools moved to sign young goalkeeper Owen Foster on loan from Championship side Hull City, while Dixon has not featured in any of the last four matchday squads.

"We'd probably have to check on that one," Limbrick said.

"They're still looking at his knee and that sort of thing, so I'd have to have a look at that one."