Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits Pools still waiting to discover extent of goalkeeper Joel Dixon's injury
The 31-year-old, who kept three successive clean sheets at the beginning of the season, missed five months after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of August.
Dixon, who won the National league title with Barrow in 2020, returned to the Pools squad for the trip to Sutton earlier this month but was subsequently ruled out after suffering a setback, initially not feared to be serious. However, Pools moved to sign young goalkeeper Owen Foster on loan from Championship side Hull City, while Dixon has not featured in any of the last four matchday squads.
"We'd probably have to check on that one," Limbrick said.
"They're still looking at his knee and that sort of thing, so I'd have to have a look at that one."
