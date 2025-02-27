Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits his side will put a plan in place to try and limit the influence of National League top-scorer Ollie Pearce when Pools host title-chasing York this weekend.

Limbrick has endured a difficult start since replacing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of the month, winning just one of his first five games. And things aren't about to get any easier, with Pools set to host second-placed York on Saturday. The Minstermen are six points behind Barnet with a game in hand and know that little else other than three points will keep them in touch with the league leaders. Pools, meanwhile, have won just one of their last nine matches, a miserable run that's seen their slim hopes of a play-off place all but extinguished.

York, the division's second-highest scorers, will bring considerable firepower with them to the Prestige Group Stadium. The Minstermen splashed out a rumoured £350,000 to secure the services of frontman Josh Stones, who impressed against Pools while on loan at Oldham last season, from Wigan in January. Yet it is Ollie Pearce, who has scored 21 goals in 33 games this term, who remains their most prolific asset. The 29-year-old followed manager Adam Hinshelwood from National League South side Worthing, where he scored a remarkable 155 goals in 245 games, and has continued his fine scoring form in North Yorkshire. Pearce bagged a brace in November's thumping 5-3 win over Pools and will come into Saturday's game with five goals in his last four matches.

Pools have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches and were all at sea defensively during last weekend's 3-2 defeat to relegation-threatened Aldershot but have, by and large, improved at the back this term. Limbrick, who will need some good results between now and the end of the campaign to convince both the board and long-suffering supporters that he is the right man to lead Pools beyond this season, admits his side will put a plan in place in a bid to neutralise York's considerable attacking threat.

"He (Pearce) is clearly a good player and he's done really well this season," he said.

"He's had a few slightly different roles since Stones has come in, they've been trying to fit them both into the team. That's an interesting narrative.

"They've got some seriously good players and Pearce is one of them, there's no doubt about that. We'll have a plan in place to try and nullify their threats but also to take the game to them in an attacking sense."