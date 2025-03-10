Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick believes there is "no doubt" teenage defender Louis Stephenson is ready for a run in the side.

The 19-year-old has endured a challenging season but could be set for a spell in the team after Dan Dodds trudged off eight minutes into Saturday's draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh. Stephenson replaced the luckless defender and played the remaining 82 minutes in Hampshire, impressing with his energy and determination but struggling at times when it came to one-on-one defending keeping hold of possession.

The popular teenager has had an up-and-down 12 months. Stephenson impressed at the end of last season under Kevin Phillips and started four of the first five games this term. However, he lost his place following a difficult afternoon against Wealdstone at the end of August when he was substituted at half time and has struggled to break back into the side since. Stephenson spent time out on loan at Northern Premier League teams Blyth Spartans and Whitby Town but received mixed reviews from both, returning to Pools in February. He missed a glaring chance to win the game for Pools late on against Maidenhead, his first appearance in six months, but impressed on a rare start against Altrincham. He was left out of the squad altogether for games against Aldershot, York and Fylde but returned from the bench at the weekend.

Although not perfect, there was plenty to like about Stephenson's spirited showing in Hampshire. While the young defender has a lot to learn, his pace, enthusiasm, energy and determination make him a popular figure among supporters. With Dan Dodds looking set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off holding his hamstring on Saturday, Limbrick insists he feels Stephenson is ready for a run in the side if called upon.

"I think he is, no doubt. I think you can tell that from his performance against Eastleigh," he said.

"He had the chance against Maidenhead and then he went straight into the team and I thought he was excellent. I thought it was similar to his performance today (against Eastleigh). He was up against a really good left-wing-back (Noa Boutin), who had good pace. He learned on the job, I thought he more than matched him. He almost set up a goal.

"What you see is what you get with Louis. He's so keen, he wants to get better and develop. He's always working really hard on the training pitch, I really love his character. He's got a big future at this club in my opinion and going forward I think we really need to be looking at developing these sorts of players. I think he's great and he really wants to get better. He's got a lot to do but I think he can definitely play at this level and start for us."