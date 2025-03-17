Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has called on his side to improve their "decision-making" and "quality" in the final third after Pools continued to struggle in front of goal against Solihull Moors.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have scored 44 goals in 38 games this season, making them among the lowest scorers in the National League. While Pools have been far more solid at the back this term, keeping 11 clean sheets compared to last season's miserable total of five, their newfound solidity has come at considerable cost at the other end. Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals in 40 games last season, has 13 in 41 this time around while Joe Grey, who notched 13 in 43 in the 2023/24 campaign, has six in 31 so far this season. New signings Adam Campbell and Luke Charman have both struggled for goals, while Pools have lost a lot of their creative threat from midfield. Pools have failed to score in a staggering 15 games this season, nine of which have been at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Pools have won just one of Anthony Limbrick's first nine games in charge, scoring 10 goals, but there is a feeling that they could be in a far better place had they been more efficient in the final third. Pools spurned big chances against the likes of Maidenhead, Altrincham and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors was no different. Moors goalkeeper Ollie Wright was in inspired form and produced a couple of superb saves from Mani Dieseruvwe in the first half, while Solihull defenders Joe Newton, Alex Whitmore and Reece Hall-Johnson all made vital defensive interventions.

Pools are among the lowest scorers in the National League this season and have managed just 10 goals in Anthony Limbrick's first nine games in charge. Picture by Frank Reid.

There is, however, another issue for Pools in the final third. While Limbrick's side are invariably full of endeavour, Pools have lacked some killer-instinct and cutting-edge. The deteriorating pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium doesn't look to have helped, but Pools are lacking purpose, confidence and the all-important final pass.

"I think it comes down to a little bit of decision-making and a little bit of quality," Limbrick said.

"It's not just the final finish or the chance, but it's creating better chances and being quicker and more clinical. For example, if we're trying to switch the ball across the box, we need to do it quicker and with fewer touches to get it out wide faster so the defenders aren't set. Things like that need to come into play as well."