Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has called for his side to be "adaptable tactically" ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors.

Pools are hoping to end a miserable run of seven games without a win on Saturday against an out of sorts Solihull side who have lost six of their nine matches since former Wealdstone boss Matthew Taylor replaced Andy Whing, who led the Moors to the play-off final last season before departing to take over at League Two strugglers Barrow in January.

Both Pools and Solihull were in play-off contention at the turn of the year but have slipped into the bottom half of the league table, albeit the Moors have shown one or two signs of improvement of late and have picked up four points from their last two games.

There is growing pressure on Limbrick and Taylor and the pair have made changes to both personnel and formation in recent weeks in an attempt to find the winning formula. Limbrick has gone from a 3-5-2 to a 4-2-3-1 before reverting back to a back three ahead of last weekend's draw at Eastleigh, while Taylor has experimented with various different formations and signed experienced forward Manny Duku, who played under Limbrick for Gibraltarian side Manchester 62, earlier this month.

The Pools head coach has called for his side to be "adaptable tactically" ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors. Picture by Frank Reid.

The Moors are expected to be boosted by the return of influential forward Conor Wilkinson, who has scored 14 goals in 29 games this term, while Limbrick confirmed that popular midfielder Anthony Mancini is edging ever closer to his long-awaited comeback. It's difficult to predict quite how either team will line up or how Saturday's game is set to unfold, with Limbrick calling for his side to be adaptable ahead of a "tricky" challenge this weekend.

"I think they're a really interesting team," he said.

"We've watched a lot of them recently, they've used three or four different formations in the last few weeks. They played 4-3-3 in the last game, then it was 3-5-2 before that and 4-2-3-1 as well. We think Wilkinson is going to be back this week, so that might affect something as well. Duku has come in and scored, so will he stay in the team? I think that might impact how they play and what they do.

"I think they're a good team, I think they can really hurt you but then I also think there are areas we can exploit. We showed that in the last game when we beat them in November. They've been a bit inconsistent with some of their performances, but I think they can beat anyone on their day.

"It's going to be a really tricky one and we need to be ready for that and be prepared to be adaptable tactically for this game in particular. It's different to when we played Eastleigh last week when we were very sure they'd line up as a 3-5-2, with one sitting midfielder, two 8s and a mobile front two. We were able to pick what they wanted to do. Solihull's going to be a bit different, so that's a challenge.

"They've had a new manager come in who we obviously played against when he was in charge of Wealdstone. He's got a different group of players now and he hasn't played exactly the same way. We'll still watch a little bit of Wealdstone back from his time there just to see if we can pick anything up. Tactically, it's going to be a tough one."