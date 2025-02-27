Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has called for time as he looks to help Pools establish their footballing identity.

For years, Pools have lacked a clear way of doing things. Recruitment has ranged from slapdash to haphazard, while a variety of different managers have been appointed, sometimes with seemingly next to no rhyme or reason. Since the departure of promotion-winning manager Dave Challinor, Pools have appointed Graeme Lee, a former player with no previous experience in management, Paul Hartley, a Scotsman plucked from relative obscurity north of the border, experienced pair Keith Curle and John Askey, up-and-coming Kevin Phillips, straight-talking Darren Sarll, veteran Lennie Lawrence and Australian Anthony Limbrick. Given that Pools have put their faith in rookies, veterans, one of the oldest managers in the world, former England stars and relative unknowns, it's little surprise that the club have distinctly lacked an identity of late.

A high turnover of managers is rarely a recipe for success. Pools have made 16 permanent appointments in the last decade, of which only Challinor and Ronnie Moore, architect of the memorable 'great escape' season in 2014/15, have survived more than 12 months in the job. Dave Jones, Craig Harrison, Richard Money, Paul Hartley, Keith Curle, John Askey and Darren Sarll were all shown the door having won less than 30 per cent of their games, while all of the last three bosses departed after 16 league games or fewer, albeit Lennie Lawrence stepped down of his own accord. The energetic, charismatic and ambitious Anthony Limbrick, who is already under a bit of pressure after winning just one of his first five games, has his work cut out if he's to buck that depressing trend. Pools have made 35 different appointments - both caretaker and permanent, with the likes of Micky Barron and Craig Hignett taking on the role more than once - in the last 17 seasons. Their reward for that has been two relegations, one promotion and just three top half finishes, two of which were unremarkable 12th placed efforts. It's little wonder fans are frustrated.

One of the obvious problems with having so many different names and faces in the dugout is that it has a knock-on effect on the playing squad. Anthony Limbrick has inherited a squad assembled, for the most part, by Darren Sarll. Whereas Limbrick has a reputation for a more possession-based approach, Sarll was determined to make Pools more robust, physical and combative. The Australian is now faced with a difficult balancing act between the desire to implement his own ideas and the pressing need to play to the current squad's strengths.

A quick look at the National League table makes it clear that stability, vision and identity are important ingredients for success. Dean Brennan, at the helm of league leaders Barnet, is one of the most principled managers in the division, dedicated to fast, free-flowing and fluid football. The fact that the Irishman has been at the helm since September 2021 has allowed him time to establish his approach and recruit accordingly. Play-off chasing Altrincham are a similar story. Manager Phil Parkinson has led the Robins from the Northern Premier League to the upper echelons of the National League since his appointment in 2017 thanks in no small part to stability and a clear recruitment plan. Having lost talismanic Chris Conn-Clarke, who scored 22 goals in 46 games last season, Altrincham moved to make a number of shrewd summer signings, including former Pools midfielder Tom Crawford. While fourth-placed Gateshead have lost managers Mike Williamson and Rob Elliot, not to mention a host of star players, to the Football League over the last few years, their clear footballing identity has allowed them to continue to progress. Ask a group of people who watch the National League to describe Barnet, Altrincham or Gateshead's style, and the answers would likely be focused and generally similar. Ask the same group to describe how Pools do things, and the responses would be more rambling and varied. Perhaps the most fitting answer would be a succinct one - at random.

If Pools are to succeed, then things have to change. The club needs greater vision, more forward planning and increased stability. Limbrick, who has worked at clubs like Southampton and Peterborough with clear footballing blueprints, admits he will need time if he is to help Pools establish an identity that might make them, not Barnet, Gateshead or Altrincham, the envy of their rivals.

"If you want to set an identity and a philosophy then you need time to go and implement that. That's the important thing," he said.

"We have to be able to work with the type of players that we've got in the squad at the moment. I still feel as though this is a good squad.

"We have to make sure we get the balance right within the team. If you look at someone like Barnet, they only just survived in the National League three or four seasons ago and they weren't playing like they do now. It took them time to mould and evolve. We'd need time here to be able to do that.

"You have to get the balance right between how much we play, how much we press, how much we have the ball and how much we don't. If you're a team who have had less than 50 per cent possession for the whole of the season, then it's very difficult to regularly go and get 60 or 65 per cent. It doesn't suit the players.

"At the moment, we're just tweaking the dials slightly and making adjustments without causing too much disruption. At the same time, we know we have to win games and that's what we're trying to do. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel or change too much, but we're working hard on little bits of improvement that we hope will end up getting results."