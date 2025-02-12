Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has challenged his side to be better in both boxes following his side's 2-2 draw with Tamworth on Tuesday evening.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there was lots to like about another purposeful and attack-minded Pools performance, the visit of 15th placed Tamworth, who had expended a lot of energy reaching the third round of the FA Cup, felt like a game Limbrick's side needed to win. In the end, results went in their favour as Halifax were well-beaten by Southend while Altrincham and Oldham drew 2-2, meaning Pools remain just three points outside the play-off places. Even so, fans will be quick to point out that Pools can ill-afford to rely on their rivals dropping points as games start to run out.

Limbrick surprised fans when he switched to a 3-5-2 formation ahead of Saturday's statement win over Sutton and there were a handful of bold calls in his team selection on Tuesday evening as Jack Hunter and David Ferguson, who both impressed in South London, dropped to the bench. Tom Parkes, who missed the weekend's game with a minor knee issue, made a welcome return to the side while Luke Charman lined up at wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools started well and created a host of chances in the opening 15 minutes. The best of them fell to Mani Dieseruvwe, who somehow turned the ball over the bar from no more than a couple of yards out following a cross from the right. Dieseruvwe passed up another presentable opportunity when he dragged an effort wide from a promising position, while Reyes Cleary blasted over when he should have at least found the target. The visitors were not without a threat of their own and Jordan Ponticelli forced a save from Adam Smith while Beck-Ray Enoru slammed an effort against the crossbar.

Anthony Limbrick has challenged Pools to be better in both boxes after his first game at the Prestige Group Stadium since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence ended in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Tamworth. Picture by Frank Reid.

Even so, it was pleasing to see Pools play with such freedom and determination to attack and few would have begrudged them their lead when Reyes Cleary fired the hosts ahead after a quarter of an hour. The West Brom loanee, who produced another impressive performance, curled an effort beyond the despairing Jas Singh as he opened his Pools account following a series of near-misses in recent weeks.

Pools looked in control for large parts of the opening period although there were one or two nervous moments, with both Tom Parkes and Dan Dodds caught in possession as the hosts started to show signs of sloppiness. Pools were punished for a lacklustre end to the first half as Tamworth turned the game on its head inside four minutes as Jordan Ponticelli, who scored his first Lambs goal and was a livewire all evening, and Beck-Ray Enoru stunned the home side. Having been relentless for the first 40 minutes, Pools were rudderless for the final five.

Limbrick made a change at half time as Hunter, unfortunate not to be in from the start, replaced the struggling Dan Dodds and Pools rallied well after the break. The hosts drew level on the hour when Mani Dieseruvwe, who could have had a hat-trick in the first half, stole in-behind former Darlington defender Haydn Hollis, rounded Jas Singh and finished with aplomb to end a frustrating run of eight games without a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools almost won the game in added time when Cleary and then Dieseruvwe were denied by a combination of Jas Singh and some last-ditch defending, although a point was probably a fair result given Tamworth's stubborn defending and admirable work ethic.

On balance, there were more positives than negatives for Pools despite the underwhelming result. Limbrick looks to have a clear plan and fans will respond to his attacking approach. If Pools, who are admittedly outsiders, don't make the play-offs this season, then at least it seems as though they won't die trying. For now, Limbrick has challenged his side to improve in both boxes following a mixed midweek at the Prestige Group Stadium.

"The game certainly swayed both ways," he said.

"I thought we started really well, we came out of the blocks quickly and that's what we wanted to do. We picked an attacking team to get on the front foot and really take the game to them. We want to attack the games and win these home games. I thought we played very well in the first part of the first half, the first 20 or 25 minutes. We really needed that second goal, and we didn't get that second goal.

"I think Tamworth are a really good team, I've got a lot of respect for them and the way they play. I thought their forward movement was good. You always felt like they had a goal in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't win the game in both boxes, and I mean that as in we scored two, but we could have had more and we should have put the game to bed. We're disappointed with the goal we conceded before half time. I thought once we scored and we got it back to 2-2, it was game on and we could go and get the winner. We didn't have the quality to go and do that."