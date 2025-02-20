Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed Jamie Miley's technical qualities following a bright start to his Pools career.

The 21-year-old, who signed on a permanent deal from Premier League Newcastle last month, scored a 96th minute equaliser, his first senior goal, on his Pools debut against Braintree.

However, the young midfielder was an unused substitute for the next two games, leaving many supporters scratching their heads as to his omission. Miley's chance came during Saturday's draw with Maidenhead when he was handed his first Pools start, impressing with his purposeful passing, vision and composure. The new man caught the eye again during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham and is already looking like being a shrewd bit of business by Pools.

Miley, along with fellow new arrival Sam Folarin, has penned a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season as Pools look to reduce the average age of an experienced squad. And after a promising start to his Pools career, Limbrick is hoping there could be more to come from the talented midfielder.

"He's clearly a good technical player," he said.

"He sees the game well, he can pass the ball. I thought he was unfortunate not to feature more after he scored his first goal against Braintree, but to come into a game like the one against Maidenhead, with the physicality they have, I thought he dealt with that side of it really well. He competed, his winning of second balls was good, the stats tell us that, but then he also showed the composure to find a pass when he had possession.

"I still think there's a lot more to come with him. He's very determined, very focused, he's a learner, which I like, he wants to come here and get better and he's ambitious. He's been a good one for us, but he's still got a lot of work to do."