Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick remains confident Pools will come good in front of goal despite a frustrating recent run.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to title-chasing York was the ninth time Pools have failed to score at home this season, while Limbrick's side have drawn a blank in 16 of their 35 National League matches this term. While Pools have made significant improvements at the back, keeping 10 clean sheets with 11 games to go compared to five in the entirety of last season, their newfound solidity has come at the cost of some of their attacking threat. Outspoken former manager Darren Sarll focused on making his side more difficult to beat over the summer, signing the likes of Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett, who have scored two goals in 76 games between them this season, and dispensing with the more creative midfield duo of Tom Crawford, now playing a starring role for play-off chasing Altrincham, and Callum Cooke, who is back in the Football League with Morecambe, as well as frontman Josh Umerah.

While Pools have been far better at the back, there have still been some defensive issues. Pools have used three different goalkeepers this season, conceded five at York in November, four at Gateshead on Boxing Day and have shipped three on six separate occasions.

Most frustratingly, Pools have scored just 41 goals in 35 league games so far this term. That makes them the second lowest scorers in the top half of the National League; Rochdale, the only side to have scored fewer, have found the net 40 times in 30 matches, so should move well ahead of Pools when they fulfill their five games in hand. Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season, has found things more difficult this time around and has bagged 13 in 38 games so far this term, while Joe Grey, who struck 13 times last season, has six goals in 28 matches, albeit he missed almost two months following surgery on a groin problem. Gary Madine has helped fill some of that void with seven goals in 21 appearances while Luke Charman and Adam Campbell have chipped in with three each, but Pools are a distinctly less potent outfit this season.

To equal last term's tally of 70 goals, Pools would need to score 29 times in their final 11 matches. It's true that Pools have missed chances of late and Mani Dieseruvwe spurned a golden opportunity to equalise in the second half of the weekend's game against York, but Limbrick's side are not creating nearly as much as they were last term. At times, Pools have been strikingly lacking in quality in the final third while a renewed emphasis on defending has left the likes of Dieseruvwe, Grey and Madine to feed off scraps at various times this season. Even so, Limbrick is confident Pools will come good in front of goal.

"I think there are players in this team who are more than capable of scoring goals," he said.

"They have scored for us, they've shown they can do it. We scored two last week at Aldershot, we scored two at home against Tamworth. We should have scored against Maidenhead, I think we had a lot of chances that on another day we would have scored. It's just not quite falling for us at the moment. We need to show more quality in those areas, but we also need to create better quality chances."