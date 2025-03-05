Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits Jack Robinson's injury "doesn't look good".

The former Carlisle defender was forced off 23 minutes into his home debut on Saturday after going down clutching his knee. Robinson was seen leaving the Prestige Group Stadium on crutches and was not in the squad for Tuesday night's trip to AFC Fylde.

The injury comes as a blow to both Pools and the young defender. Robinson had been showing some positive signs since arriving at the Prestige Group Stadium last month while Pools had been keen to add cover and competition at left-back, with the experienced David Ferguson their only option in the role for large parts of the season. After starting against Aldershot, playing the first hour in Hampshire, and York, Robinson must have been hoping for a run in the side to prove he deserves a longer term deal in the North East having penned an initial contract until the end of the season. With Ferguson's deal also up in the summer, there has been the sense that the two men are competing for one contract.

However, Robinson's injury looks set to once again change the complexion of the left-back situation. Ferguson, who appeared to have fallen out of favour, scored a spectacular free-kick on Tuesday night and is almost certain to retain his place in the side for the time being. For Robinson, his limited football of late is a concern. Form and fitness reduced the 23-year-old to just six appearances at Brunton Park in the first six months of the campaign and the defender could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Although Pools are still waiting for a scan to determine the full extent of Robinson's injury, Limbrick admitted the initial prognosis was far from promising.

"Jack Robinson's had a bad knee injury," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We're still waiting for the scan but it doesn't look good, I've got to be honest. I think he's going to be out for a while, that's only my guess. We're waiting for the scans, so I don't want to go too much into that but I feel really bad for him because he's just got himself in the team, got himself fit and it looks like the injury could be a longer term one."