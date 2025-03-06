"Dave was great with his time with me, so it was a really good chat."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that he met with former Pools promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor last week.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Challinor, whose sons have both attended Durham University, is widely regarded as one of the greatest Pools managers of the modern era. Having been appointed in 2019, Challinor led the club back to the Football League at the end of the 2020/21 season, beating Torquay United on penalties in a remarkable play-off final. Challinor established a strong bond with Pools fans while his team were defined by hard work, aggression and determination. Pools have found it difficult to replace him since his departure to Stockport County, who he has led from the National League to the top end of League One, in November 2021.

Limbrick is the eighth different man to have taken the Pools job on a permanent basis in the four years since Challinor's departure, and the Australian is grappling with similar problems to many of his predecessors. Of Challinor's eight permanent successors, none have survived more than 12 months in the role - Paul Hartley was sacked after 11 games, Darren Sarll after 15, while Kevin Phillips was allowed to leave following 16 matches at the helm. Only Graeme Lee, Challinor's direct replacement, Phillips and veteran Lennie Lawrence managed to achieve a win percentage of higher than 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick, then, is faced with a big challenge that is becoming more and more daunting with every passing week. The former Woking boss has only won one of his first seven games at the helm, while Pools have lost their last four matches in a row. Challinor, meanwhile, has won seven of his last 11 games as the Hatters have climbed to fourth in the League One table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places. Despite initial attempts to vilify him immediately after his departure, Challinor is often hailed as a hero in the North East, bringing success back to Pools following a challenging few years. Limbrick will be hoping he can be the man to bring the good times back to the Prestige Group Stadium after a difficult spell in the post-Challinor era, and the current Pools head coach admits he sat down with the former promotion-winning manager last week.

The current Pools head coach has revealed that he met with former promotion-winning manager Dave Challinor last week. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

"You always want to try and pick the brains of anyone and everyone who's been here," he said.

"I try and do that as often as I can. I spoke to Ronnie Moore, I've obviously spoken to Lennie Lawrence - anyone who can help or give us any information that might provide us with an edge.

"Dave was great with his time with me, so it was a really good chat."