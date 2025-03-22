Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted for his side and the Pools fans following Saturday's emphatic 4-1 win over Boston.

There's no question it's been a difficult few weeks at Pools. A run of eight games without a win had some supporters looking over their shoulders towards the bottom four, while the pressure was beginning to mount on Limbrick following a difficult start to life in the dugout. To make matters even more complicated, the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week has left Pools facing a race against time to secure their future.

Yet Saturday's spirited performance and impressive win was a reminder that Pools remains a club full of potential. The Pools performance was full of grit, passion and determination - qualities that have for so long defined both the town and the football team - while the likes of Jamie Miley, Anthony Mancini and Reyes Cleary provided a much-needed sprinkling of quality. Fans, who have endured a long and difficult season, responded to their side's impressive showing and the scenes at full time were a nod back to the good times under Dave Challinor. This Pools side has a long, long way to go, but perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel at last.

The form guide suggested Limbrick's side could be in for another tough afternoon. The Pilgrims were dead and buried at the turn of the year but a run of five away wins in a row had seen them move to within two points of National League safety prior to kick-off. Pools, by contrast, hadn't won since early February and were beginning to run the risk of getting dragged into a relegation dogfight.

The Pools head coach was delighted for his players and the fans after Saturday's emphatic win over in-form Boston ended a miserable run of eight games without a victory and eased growing relegation fears. Picture by Frank Reid.

Despite the sense that Pools might be facing an uphill battle against a resurgent Boston who arrived with a reputation for being organised, combative and hardworking under former Newport boss Graham Coughlan, the hosts dominated large parts of the contest to record their biggest win in the National League since their relegation in 2023.

Pools took the lead after four minutes when Gary Madine, named in the starting XI for the first time since the defeat to York at the beginning of the month, fired an effort across Cameron Gregory and into the bottom corner to end a run of seven games without a goal. As so often this season, Pools were punished for sitting back after going in front when former Darlington striker Jacob Hazel bagged his eighth goal in 13 games in the 20th minute but Pools restored their advantage four minutes later when Mani Dieseruvwe notched his 14th goal of the campaign.

Boston huffed and puffed in the second half in a bid to get back into the game but a 67th minute strike from Reyes Cleary, who was unplayable at times, knocked the stuffing out of the visitors before the impressive Jamie Miley scored his second Pools goal with three minutes of normal time remaining. It was a result that relieves a lot of pressure and moves Pools up to 13th in the National League; Limbrick's side now have 49 points, which looks like it might already be enough to keep them in the division. It felt like the whole town breathed a collective sigh of relief at full time.

For whatever reason, it all seemed to click for Pools, who ended a challenging run in emphatic fashion. The indefatigable Jacob Hazel caused them one or two problems, but the hosts were in control for the majority of the afternoon. Both Reyes Cleary and Anthony Mancini received standing ovations, while Jamie Miley was superb as he completed 90 minutes for the first time since his January move from Newcastle. Anthony Limbrick, who has been the subject of considerable criticism in recent weeks, was the toast of both the Town End and the North West Corner at full time.

There's no doubt that Pools have a lot of work to do, both on the pitch and off it. But there have been times this season when things have felt so bleak it has been hard to see them turning around. Now, at long last, there are suggestions that Pools could be set make positive steps in the right direction. The emergence of Jamie Miley bodes well for the future, teenager Louis Stephenson is growing in stature while Tom Parkes, who is contracted for next season, was outstanding in defence once again. Of course, the eye-catching Reyes Cleary is set to return to West Brom at the end of the campaign, while prize assets Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe are both out of contract this summer. There are also problems to solve off the pitch. Yet Saturday's showing was a clear indication that Pools have not lost the heart and soul that makes them so unique, while fans are desperate for something to believe in and generated an impressive atmosphere despite the damp conditions and difficult season. All hope is not lost at Hartlepool United.

"We played well today," Limbrick said.

"We created lots of chances. If we look at it performance-wise, I felt we've performed as well as that in other games, especially at home. We've created as many chances, but I think today we scored at the right times and we were clinical in both boxes and that was the most pleasing thing. The players produced what we all thought they were capable of. I'm really happy for them and I'm happy for the fans, the scenes at the end were great and they've deserved that.

"I'm proud that we've stuck to the way we've been playing, we haven't changed in terms of the style. We've created a lot of chances in a lot of games, I thought we were always capable of scoring two, three or more goals at home. When you keep creating those chances, when you keep performing as we have done - home and away - then I think those results will come. We're glad that it turned today, it needed to of course. I was happy that the players got their rewards for that."