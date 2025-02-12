Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed the current Pools coaching set-up as an "excellent dynamic".

Limbrick, who joined Pools in November, was initially expected to succeed veteran manager Lennie Lawrence in the summer. However, the change in the dugout happened sooner than expected after Lawrence, who oversaw five wins, eight draws and three defeats from 16 National League games, announced his decision to step down in Limbrick's favour last week.

Limbrick, who has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, has made a promising start to life in the Pools hosteat, taking four points from his first two matches. The charismatic, energetic and ambitious Australian has already proven he is unafraid to take risks, switching to a 3-5-2 formation and making a series of attack-minded substitutions.

Limbrick, who is the 16th man to take charge of Pools on a permanent basis in the last decade, is hoping to propel his side towards the play-off places while also doing enough to convince both the fans and the board that he is the right man to lead the team in the longer term. The 41-year-old won't have to do it all on his own, however, with Lawrence, who has taken charge of almost 1,200 games as a manager, continuing in an advisory role. While the veteran watched on from a higher vantage point against both Sutton and Tamworth, he remains in close contact with Limbrick and the rest of the coaching staff.

Limbrick can also call on the expertise of first team coach Gavin Skelton, who spent five years as Carlisle's assistant manager and helped the Cumbrians win promotion to League One, as well as strength and conditioning specialist Carl Dickinson and player-coach Nicky Featherstone. And Limbrick is delighted with how the current set-up is working as Pools look to narrow the gap between themselves and the play-off places.

"We all get on well, we all share ideas and we all know who the final decision-maker is," he said.

"When you've got someone with you like Lennie, who has had over 1,000 games in management, you'd be crazy not to use that experience. We run a lot through Lennie, he's here every day and he helps us a lot.

"Gav has a fantastic record in his own right, he's won promotion from League Two. He's got great coaching experience. The combination of the three of us as well as Nicky Featherstone and Carl Dickinson is a really excellent dynamic. We're all very different, but we all see the game the same way. It's a combination that's really working well, and one that we want to continue."