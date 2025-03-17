Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted with the impact of Anthony Mancini after the midfielder returned from injury during Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors.

The popular Frenchman's Pools career so far has been a frustrating tale of largely unfulfilled potential. You could make a strong case that the former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man is the most talented player Pools have at their disposal, but the fact that he has managed just 38 appearances, 21 of which have come from the bench, over almost two seasons tells its own story. A number of serious injuries have majorly stifled the attacker's progress.

Ever since he first arrived in the North East as an unassuming trialist in the summer of 2023, Mancini has captured the hearts and minds of Pools fans. The 23-year-old set the National League alight for six weeks at the start of last season and was applauded off by all four corners of Roots Hall following a dazzling display against Southend. He was in the process of running champions-elect Chesterfield ragged when he suffered a serious hamstring injury, an agonising moment that turned that game on its head and is now seen by supporters as perhaps the defining moment of last season.

Despite one or two further flashes of brilliance following his return on Boxing Day 2023, Mancini has struggled to rediscover the form that captured the imaginations of the Hartlepool faithful like few players have managed to do. He scored a stunning long-range goal against Ebbsfleet but missed most of the second half of last term and hardly featured under Kevin Phillips, limping off 10 minutes into an abortive comeback attempt against Southend in the spring.

There were high hopes that Mancini might be able to put his injury demons behind him this season. Having spent time recuperating in his native France, he proclaimed "I'm free" after getting through most of pre-season without any sort of issues. He was something of a bit part player under both Darren Sarll and Lennie Lawrence but was at least able to make sure he was available for selection throughout most of the opening five months of the season, scoring once in 22 appearances.

On New Year's Day, there were signs that the midfielder was getting back to the Mancini of old. Having started four of the previous five games, Mancini dazzled against in-form Oldham, running the Latics back line ragged and slamming home the winning goal. In a cruel twist of fate, that would be his last appearance for two-and-a-half months.

The Frenchman suffered a groin injury and although then-manager Lennie Lawrence expected him back in a matter of weeks, Mancini would miss the next 12 matches. Despite having returned to the grass some time ago, Pools have been understandably reluctant to rush his comeback. Now, Pools are hoping he can enjoy an uninterrupted end to the season and Limbrick was delighted with his impressive impact against Solihull on Saturday.

"It was a difficult one this week because we weren't sure if we were going to put him on the bench," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We weren't sure if he was ready physically, he trained during the week but he didn't look 100 per cent if I'm honest. We were looking at him and wondering how many minutes he could get, what he could do. He's been out for a long time and we didn't want to risk another setback.

"We'd have liked to have given him more time, I thought he came on and did really well. He could easily have assisted or got a goal and it was good to have him back."