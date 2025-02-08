Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick felt his side were good value for the three points after Pools made a winning start to his tenure as they beat in-form Sutton 2-1 on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it wasn't perfect, it was far more positive and proactive from Pools, who ended a run of four games without a win to keep themselves in play-off contention.

Sutton came into the game unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and a tough task was made even more difficult for Pools when Tom Parkes, who had featured in 28 of his side's last 29 National League games and had been one of the outstanding performers this term, was ruled out after sustaining a knee injury. Limbrick later confirmed it is not believed to be serious, and Pools are hoping to have the experienced defender available again next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick, who was taking charge of Pools for the first time after veteran Lennie Lawrence announced his decision to step down in his favour, made two changes from the side that drew at Braintree last weekend. While fans had expected some subtle changes from the Australian, who is the 16th man to be appointed permanent Pools boss in the past decade and the fourth in the last 12 months, few would have anticipated the switch to three at the back. Dan Dodds was restored to the side at right wing-back, while Jack Hunter was deployed as part of a central-defensive trio alongside Luke Waterfall and David Ferguson. Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine continued up front together, while Reyes Cleary lined up as an attack-minded left wing-back. Luke Charman dropped to the bench, where he was joined by new signing Jack Robinson, who arrived after leaving Carlisle earlier in the week.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick felt his side were good value for the three points after Pools produced a statement performance to beat Sutton as the Australian made a winning start after replacing Lennie Lawrence in the dugout. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although Adam Smith had to make one big save in the 11th minute when he took decision action to block the lively Lewis Simper's strike, Pools were the better side for large parts of the first half. The only real frustration for the visitors was their failure to make the most of their chances, with Mani Dieseruvwe, Reyes Cleary, Dan Dodds, Nathan Sheron and Luke Waterfall all going close.

Us boss Steve Morison cut a frustrated figure on the touchline and Pools fans feared Sutton would come out of the blocks quickly in the second half. So it proved as the hosts took advantage of a slow start by the visitors to take the lead 55 seconds after the break. Pools switched off, Dillon Da Silva stole in and delivered while Will Davies peeled off his man and finished with aplomb to score his 10th goal in 11 games.

Substitute Ashley Nadesan passed up a chance to double Sutton's lead and Pools were starting to look a bit crestfallen when Limbrick made a number of positive, attack-minded changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools responded well and were soon banging on the door, with Besart Topallaj clearing Adam Campbell's effort off the line while goalkeeper Jack Sims produced a remarkable double save to deny Sam Folarin and then Campbell.

However, a purposeful Pools were not to be denied and levelled when Gary Madine scored his seventh goal in nine games. After a slow start, the veteran frontman is getting better and better and showed his class once again in South West London.

While previous iterations of this Pools side might have been content to sit back and hold on to a point, Limbrick's team pressed on and were rewarded four minutes from time when the unfortunate Jack Taylor headed David Ferguson's corner into his own net.

It was a massive three points for Pools, not least because it represented the perfect start for Limbrick. Although Altrincham beat Braintree 3-1, Rochdale drew with bottom club Ebbsfleet and Solihull Moors lost at home to Oldham. While the gap between themselves and the top seven remains three points, Pools return to the North East still believing they can finish in the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's a good feeling for everyone because we deserved it," Limbrick said.

"I thought we had an excellent first half against a good team. Sutton are on a very good run, this is a tough place to come and the results that they've had recently shows that. I've got a lot of respect for their manager and the style they play, they're very attacking, their wing-backs are high and they rotate well.

"We knew it would be tough, both from a defensive point of view but also to get at them. I'm really pleased that all the work we put in during the week has paid off, I'm pleased for the players that they delivered it and, most importantly, I'm pleased for everyone at the club and the fans. It was fantastic at the end there."