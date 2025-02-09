Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted with his side's front foot approach as Pools produced a statement performance to beat in-form Sutton 2-1 on Saturday.

The Us came into the game unbeaten in their last eight but were second best for large parts of the contest as Pools delivered a performance that was purposeful, positive and proactive. It was an important afternoon for Pools for all sorts of reasons, not least because it was Limbrick's first game in charge since replacing Lennie Lawrence after the veteran announced his decision to step back in his favour earlier in the week. While most fans were expecting the Australian to make some subtle changes as he looked to put his stamp on the side, few would have anticipated a switch to three at the back. Although Pools were caught out once or twice in the opening exchanges as wing-backs Dan Dodds and Reyes Cleary pushed on, the shape allowed the visitors to get on the front foot while remaining solid, keeping three in midfield and two up front.

While Pools had been difficult to beat under Lennie Lawrence, losing just three of their 16 National League games, they'd drawn half of their matches under the 77-year-old and were beginning to risk losing touch with the play-off places. Although few would dispute that Pools had made considerable strides since Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, they had scored just three goals in their last four matches, drawing three and losing one of those, prior to Limbrick's appointment.

Yet on Saturday Pools proved that they were willing to risk losing the game in order to try and win it. Other than a slow start to the second half that saw Sutton take the lead when the prolific Will Davies scored his 10th goal in nine games, Pools were the better side and were good value for the three points, turning the contest on its head thanks to Gary Madine's seventh goal in his last nine appearances and a late own goal from unfortunate Us substitute Jack Taylor. The visitors could well have scored more had it not been for some last-ditch defending and a string of saves from goalkeeper Jack Sims. For the first time in a number of weeks, Pools took risks at both ends of the pitch and were rewarded for their courage.

One of the standout features of the Pools performance was their determination to get on the front foot. The visitors played a higher line than they have done under Lawrence and committed more bodies forward, making things difficult for Sutton in their attacking and defensive thirds. For Limbrick, who is the 16th man to take permanent charge of Pools in the last decade and the fourth to sit in the hotseat in the last 12 months, the more positive approach was an important feature of his side's impressive performance at Gander Green Lane.

"We did a lot of work this week on the shape and the way we were going to play. It was a tactical change and also a change in terms of mentality," he said.

"We want to get on the front foot and get forward, but it's also about being tactically disciplined and doing it at the right time. We worked hard on pressing at the right time, pushing up the pitch at the right time. I think the players felt prepared and understood what we wanted.

"It's all about the players, they're the important people. They're the ones who went and executed the plan. Everybody, to a man and subs included, delivered the game plan well and that produced a performance we are proud of."