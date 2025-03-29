Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted with his side's spirited performance as Pools recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since November, beating play-off chasing Halifax Town 1-0.

Football is a fickle game and it wasn't long ago that fans were wondering where the next win was coming from. Fast forward a fortnight and Pools have recorded successive victories for just the second time this season, thrashing a resurgent Boston before grinding out a hard-fought win over a Halifax side who have promotion on their mind.

Limbrick, who came in for considerable criticism when Pools were in the midst of a miserable run of eight games without a win, is showing signs that he might indeed be the man to turn things around at the Prestige Group Stadium. While the Australian has been much-maligned for some of his decisions since replacing Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of last month, many of the signs are now good and Pools, who kept just their second clean sheet in 18 matches, are looking better organised at the back and more threatening in the final third. Of course, fans won't want to get ahead of themselves. There are still issues, not least the looming uncertainty off the pitch as takeover negotiations rumble on, but the more than 500 travelling fans - a remarkable effort - made the trip home from West Yorkshire delighted with their side's battling performance.

The afternoon started inauspiciously after the news that Anthony Mancini had been ruled out once again after missing training in the week. The Frenchman dazzled on his first start since New Year's Day against Boston but continues to be let down by his body; while his talent is undeniable, there are growing concerns about his temperamental physical composition. Yet Pools had a more than capable replacement in Joe Grey and started the game well, creating the first chance when Gary Madine forced an instinctive save from Shrewsbury loanee Toby Savin. The pitch at The Shay has become a real cause for concern for Halifax, with Chris Millington slamming the difficult conditions and suggesting the playing surface was to blame for a recent spate of injuries. In fact it was Pools who adapted better to the tricky conditions, dominating large parts of the first half. The visitors took the lead when Reyes Cleary lashed home his third goal in four games five minutes before the break and could have been further in front had former Halifax striker Mani Dieseruvwe converted from a tight angle in added time.

Following a difficult start to his tenure, Pools are now four games unbeaten under head coach Anthony Limbrick. Picture by Frank Reid.

The second half required a different sort of performance from Pools. Halifax substitutes Luca Thomas, Dubem Eze and Daniel Nkrumah all made an impact, while talisman Florent Hoti grew in influence. The hosts had a couple of penalty appeals waved away, while Hoti and Angelo Cappello, another who made an impression from the bench, both blasted speculative strikes over the bar. For all their pressure, Halifax didn't manage to force Adam Smith into a save and Pools were relatively comfortable, even through five minutes of added time, as they secured their second successive win to move up to 12th in the National League table.

"I thought it was a good example of a different way to win," Limbrick said.

"You couldn't probably have had two more different games from last week at home, when we won 4-1, were free-flowing and created plenty of chances, to then today where in the second half we had to absolutely grind it out. I thought we were the better team in the first half and deserved to be in front. Then they really came for us in the second half which we expected them to do - they're a play-off team and a very good team at that.

"I was just really pleased that we could see the game out and defend in the manner that we did. I'm really happy for the players that they managed to deliver a different way of winning, which was the most pleasing thing."