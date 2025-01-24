Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick suggested "negotiations are ongoing" amidst reports linking Pools with a move for midfielder Jamie Miley.

Pools looked a little light during Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with National League strugglers Wealdstone after influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini were ruled out following serious injuries.

The Pools bench was made up of two teenagers, three defenders and two holding-midfielders and manager Lennie Lawrence was limited in terms of what he could do to try and change the game at Grosvenor Vale.

If Pools, who are four points outside the top seven, are genuine play-off contenders, then the sense is that they'll need to strengthen their squad this month. Lawrence admitted that "funds have been made available" for Pools to bolster their ranks and fans are hoping new faces might arrive in time for this weekend's visit of Woking, who are unbeaten in their last six under new boss Neal Ardley.

The 21-year-old played eight times for League Two strugglers Newport in the first half of the campaign and has been linked with a move to Pools this week. Picture by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.

One of those linked with a move to the Prestige Group Stadium is Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley. The 21-year-old, whose brother Lewis has made 32 appearances for Newcastle's first team, was rumoured to have trained with the club in the week.

Miley spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two strugglers Newport but injuries limited him to just eight appearances and his spell in South Wales was cut short earlier this month.

The midfielder featured for Newcastle's under-21 side last week but watched on from the stands during Tuesday night's National League Cup win over Gateshead.

While Limbrick, who spent a season in charge of this weekend's visitors Woking back in the 2017/18 campaign, proved reluctant to discuss specific players, he admitted Pools were working hard to strengthen their squad.

"I think it's unfair to comment exactly on individual players," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We are working hard behind the scenes to try and get some in. The negotiations are ongoing and we're continuing to talk to the players, so we'll see how we go."