Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was pleased with how his side responded following another change of shape ahead of Saturday's draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh.

Limbrick switched to a 3-5-2 formation after taking over from veteran manager Lennie Lawrence but reverted back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 after many of his players struggled to adapt to the new shape. However, the Australian put his faith in the 3-5-2 again at the weekend as Pools took on an in-form Eastleigh side. The Spitfires are renowned for setting up with three at the back and Limbrick, who has won just one of his first eight games this term, made the change to match the Hampshire side.

Instinctively, there is a sense that Limbrick might favour the 3-5-2, which allows him to field two strikers without having to sacrifice a midfielder. Mani Dieseruvwe partnered Joe Grey up front at the weekend, while Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley linked up in the engine room for the first time. The three at the back allows Limbrick to be more aggressive and get more bodies higher up the pitch.

However, there are also issues with the shape. Most of Darren Sarll's summer recruitment was undertaken with the intention of operating in a 4-2-3-1, meaning a number of players have had to line up out of position in recent weeks. Defensively, Pools have never looked quite comfortable as a three and an error from Billy Sass-Davies allowed Tyrese Shade in to score Eastleigh's equaliser at the weekend.

The Pools head coach has experimented with different shapes since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of last month and reverted back to a 3-5-2 formation for Saturday's trip to Eastleigh. Picture by Frank Reid.

Limbrick has always maintained the importance of being flexible and adaptable but there are concerns among fans that he does not seem to have a clear idea of his best side, while the constant chopping and changing looks to be making it difficult for players to settle. Whether the 41-year-old will stick with the same shape ahead of Saturday's visit of Solihull Moors, who themselves have been enduring a difficult run under new boss Matt Taylor, remains to be seen.

"The idea with the change of system was that we wanted to match them (Eastleigh) up," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We felt like we could win the battles against them - three against two at the back, which I thought mostly we won apart from the goal. I think our two up front of Mani (Dieseruvwe) and Joe Grey were excellent, they ran them down the sides, they held the ball up well and I thought Mani was excellent in his overall play. He was unlucky that a chance didn't fall to him, I think Joe had the chances today. Those two have scored good goals and combined well together, that was the thinking there. We had a match-up with Reyes (Cleary) on the left, we felt like they had a good wing-back on their left side as well so that was what was needed. Then we went three against three in the middle and I thought, mostly, we got on top of those areas.

"We challenged the players to match them up. We'd done it before and that was the idea and I thought they really implemented it well, so credit to them."