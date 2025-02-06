Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is unphased by the average age of the Pools squad after he took over from Lennie Lawrence earlier this week.

Limbrick, who becomes the first Australian to take charge of Pools, replaced the veteran Lawrence on Monday after the 77-year-old announced his decision to take a step back from managerial duties. While most fans had expected Limbrick to step into the hostseat in the summer, the fact that he has been thrust into the spotlight with 17 games of the National League season remaining came as something of a surprise. Pools are still just three points outside the play-off places, albeit a number of their rivals have at least one game in hand while Altrincham, who visit the Prestige Group Stadium later this month, have two and Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have four. While Limbrick insists his focus remains on the rest of the campaign as he bids to revitalise his new side's play-off push, there are also suggestions Pools are beginning to look to the future. The permanent signings of Sam Folarin, 24, Jamie Miley, 21, and Jack Robinson, 23, have helped to reduce the average age of the experienced squad.

Pools have a host of players in their 30s on their books. Nicky Featherstone, who made his milestone 445th appearance for the club on Saturday, is 36, skipper Luke Waterfall and striker Gary Madine are both 34, Tom Parkes and Adam Smith are 32, Joel Dixon is 31 while David Ferguson and Adam Campbell are both 30. At 29, Mani Dieseruvwe is a veritable spring chicken by comparison. By contrast, teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy, who looked set to establish themselves in the first team after impressing towards the end of last term, have found themselves on the fringes. Of course, it's not quite so black and white; Joe Grey has been a regular in the Pools side and boasts more than 100 senior appearances despite still only being 21, while the likes of Anthony Mancini, Dan Dodds and Billy Sass-Davies have also featured fairly regularly.

Even so, a number of opposition managers have remarked on the age and experience of the Pools squad; Barnet's Dean Brennan, Woking's Neal Ardley and Braintree's Steve Pitt have all alluded to it in pre and post-match interviews in recent weeks. It can be both a blessing and a curse, with Pools possessing plenty of know-how but sometimes lacking a bit of energy and running power, especially as the gruelling National League campaign approaches its final few months.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick has taken charge of a Pools squad with eight players aged 30 or over.

"I must say that the experienced players have been excellent, both for myself personally and for the staff," Limbrick said.

"They're not just experienced, they're good people as well. Their hard work is an example to some of the younger lads and I've got a lot of respect for that. They train well and look after their bodies very well. I've been very, very impressed with them all. As far as I'm concerned, it's only been a positive for us so far.

"I think sometimes age is a bit misunderstood. You could be not as old but less athletic, or older but more athletic. A lot of it is about condition. There are positives and negatives to both sides of the debate.

"I've only seen it as a positive so far. I think with the changes we've made, the players understand the changing room environment and can help the younger lads. It's up to the young players that have come in to get up to speed and get on board with the professionalism of the senior players."