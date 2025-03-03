Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick discusses decision not to include defender Dan Dodds in squad for York defeat

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick confirmed that the decision not to include defender Dan Dodds in the squad for Saturday's visit of title-chasing York was a tactical one.

Dodds hasn't featured since being hooked at half time after enduring a difficult evening on the right of a central-defensive three against Tamworth last month. The 23-year-old missed the games against Maidenhead, Altrincham and Aldershot due to concussion protocol after a bang on the head in training, but Limbrick confirmed that he was available for selection at the weekend.

"It was a difficult decision with Dan," he said.

"I thought he had a better week's worth of training this week. He had a tough game against Tamworth and then he had the concussion. I think he'll be in contention for the games on Tuesday and Saturday.

Dodds was back in contention for Saturday's visit of title-chasing York after recovering from concussion but the Pools head coach confirmed he chose not to include him in the squad. Picture by Frank Reid.Dodds was back in contention for Saturday's visit of title-chasing York after recovering from concussion but the Pools head coach confirmed he chose not to include him in the squad. Picture by Frank Reid.
"We've had a similar thing with Louis Stephenson. It was a really hard bench to pick if I'm honest. We had to put Fergie (David Ferguson) in there to cover Robbo (Jack Robinson), which worked out well. We needed the attacking substitutes that we had to come on and we needed the cover at centre-back. I think both were unlucky to miss out."

