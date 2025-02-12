Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is not overly concerned by being difficult to predict despite springing a number of surprises with his first two team selections.

The Australian, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade when he replaced veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, has made a number of bold calls since taking charge. While most fans were expecting some subtle adjustments from the energetic, charismatic and ambitious 41-year-old, few were anticipating the switch to three at the back. Pools supporters do not have the fondest recent memories of the formation after Kevin Phillips experimented with it ahead of a 7-1 mauling at rivals Gateshead, while Darren Sarll tested it out during a 3-0 drubbing against Rochdale. However, even though there look to be a few creases that need ironing out, Pools have adapted well to the change under Limbrick and produced an impressive performance to beat in-form Sutton on Saturday.

Fans would have been forgiven for expecting the former Woking boss to name an uncharged side ahead of Tuesday's visit of Tamworth, but Limbrick kept onlookers on their toes again as he made two changes. David Ferguson and Jack Hunter, who impressed either side of skipper Luke Waterfall on Saturday, were both dropped to the bench as Tom Parkes, who missed the trip to South London with a knee issue, and Luke Charman returned to the starting XI. It didn't all go the Australian's way and Dan Dodds was replaced at half time having struggled after shifting from wing-back to centre-half, but there were plenty of positives again for Pools in spite of a slightly underwhelming 2-2 draw.

Unsurprisingly, Limbrick's changes in shape and personnel have generated plenty of discussion, and the new man's team selections are certainly not the easiest to predict. While some managers prefer a settled side, there are obvious advantages to being proactive with team selection. Even so, Limbrick insists he is none too concerned with being purposefully difficult to predict as he looks to help propel Pools towards the play-off places.

"There are times when it helps to be hard to predict," he said.

"I think it helped that we had a clear week leading into Sutton so we could work on the things that we wanted to work on.

"I think there are times when a little bit too much is made of formations, I think it's the principles of play and the values that you have in your team that are most important. If you look at any game, things can change and be a bit more fluid. There are times when we have two at the back rather than three, when we have wingers rather than wing-backs. We can have two in midfield and an extra attacker, or three in midfield. These things are constantly changing.

"Even so, we're working hard and I think you can see some clear patterns and principles that we're putting in place. I think what we're trying to do suits the team we have and we're creating a lot of chances. Obviously there's a trade-off with that and we need to defend better in certain areas."