Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has said that he wants the chance to lead Pools beyond this season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

A lot of debate has raged around the Australian's future in recent weeks, particularly following Saturday's 5-1 humbling at the hands of promotion hopefuls Rochdale.

While not the most spectacular, Limbrick's record of five wins, five draws and six defeats from his first 16 games does not paint a complete picture of the 42-year-old's tenure. The former Woking boss was handed the reins at a difficult time when veteran Lennie Lawrence, who had been expected to lead the team until the end of the season, announced his sudden decision to step down in February. It's something of a misconception that Pools were closing in on a play-off place at the time and that the wheels have rather fallen off since; indeed, Pools failed to win any of the final four matches of Lawrence's tenure, drawing with relegation-threatened Woking, Wealdstone and Braintree while being comprehensively outplayed by champions Barnet. Although the arrival of the impressive Reyes Cleary provided Pools with a much-needed boost, Limbrick's side were without both Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, two of the most influential members of the front line, for the opening weeks of his stewardship.

As if inheriting a squad struggling to cope with injuries and the pressure of expectation wasn't hard enough, Limbrick's job got even more difficult following chairman Raj Singh's sudden resignation in March. While many fans had been calling for a change of ownership since relegation back to the National League in 2023, the timing of the news was less than ideal, with Singh vowing to pull his funding at the end of the season, now just a few days away. With every passing week that Pools have failed to find a new owner, the tension seems to have ramped up and Limbrick, despite not being the man who, in truth, should be facing questions about the club's off-field future, has had to act as the spokesman and figurehead over the last couple of months.

The Pools head coach has won five, drawn five and lost six of his 16 games at the helm after replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although Limbrick has stuck determinedly to his insistence that Pools are focusing on the football and what they can control, it's hard to imagine that the players haven't been impacted by the swirling chaos. At best, Pools are now running the risk of losing a number of their key players at the end of the season. At worst, the club risks falling into administration and even teetering on the edge of footballing oblivion.

So, while there have been some difficult moments - the 5-1 thrashing by Rochdale, when Pools were backed by 730 travelling fans, foremost among them - there have also been some positive signs. There's no doubt Limbrick struggled to find his feet and a run of eight games without a win put paid to any hopes of sneaking into the play-offs, slim as they might have been. Yet Limbrick managed to rally his side despite the difficult circumstances and Pools were able to string a number of impressive performances together, going six unbeaten prior to losing to Oldham on Good Friday. True, Limbrick has made some questionable selection decisions - leaving top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe on the bench for three games, dropping Reyes Cleary ahead of March's defeat to Fylde and his initial reluctance to pick Billy Sass-Davies despite a dearth of central-defenders - and grappled with several different formations at the start of his tenure. Even so, the Australian has now started to get a tune out of the squad after settling on a 3-5-2 shape, with Pools producing strong showings to beat a resurgent Boston and rivals Gateshead while grinding out wins over Halifax and Ebbsfleet. Off the pitch, Limbrick has navigated the precarious situation with commendable level-headedness and sincerity.

Although the former Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough coach is contracted for next season, he still faces an uncertain future. If Pools cannot complete a takeover deal and Singh stays true to his promise to pull his funding after Monday's visit of Forest Green Rovers, then it's hard to tell what the coming months will have in store. If, however, a deal goes through and new owners do come in, then they'll likely have a decision to make on the head coach's future; for all there have been some encouraging signs, a change in regime can sometimes lead to wholesale changes throughout the club as the new arrivals look to put their own stamp on proceedings.

Pools are no strangers to something of a managerial merry-go-round; Limbrick is the 16th permanent appointment in the last decade, while Pools have made three changes in the dugout for the second successive season. Having been in charge for 16 games, Limbrick has now outlasted all of his three immediate predecessors and ranks as positively long-serving compared to the likes of Paul Hartley, sacked after 11 matches, Richard Money, shown the door after eight games, and Paul Murray, who lasted just seven. It's no coincidence that many of the successful sides in this season's National League have been able to build on solid managerial foundations; the last time Pools had a manager who served for anything like as long as title-winning Barnet boss Dean Brennan, appointed in the summer of 2021, was in the Chris Turner era between 1999 and 2002.

Yet Limbrick will be well aware that there is not much loyalty in football. All the Australian can really do at this stage is put his best foot forward as Pools prepare to bring the curtain down on another underwhelming season against Forest Green Rovers on Monday. After that, Limbrick, like pretty much everyone else connected to Pools, faces an uncertain future.

"We're focusing on what we're doing at the moment," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's clear that I'm contracted here for next season, we've said that before and it's been out so I don't mind saying that.

"You never know what's going to happen. We're open with that, I'm open with that too.

"I want the opportunity to be here next season, I love it here. I've really enjoyed my time at the club. I think we've shown what we can do as staff and as players with the challenging situation that we've had. I want the opportunity to lead this team and to try and push it on and improve it for next season."