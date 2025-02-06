Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is determined to strike the right balance between style and substance as he takes over from veteran Lennie Lawrence.

Lawrence, who had been in charge of Pools since replacing outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, announced his decision to step aside in favour of Limbrick earlier in the week. While most fans were expecting Limbrick, who has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, to replace Lawrence at some stage, the timing of the decision came as something of a shock. With 17 games to go, Pools are still just three points outside the National League play-off places, albeit their momentum has started to falter in recent weeks. For some, the next three months will be seen as a chance for Limbrick to prove he is the right man to lead the team in the long-term while for others the change has been made now in a bid to help Pools re-energise their promotion push.

Lawrence began the transition away from the more direct and route one approach favoured by Sarll, changing how Pools pressed, making them more organised out of possession and fostering a greater degree of attacking freedom. Even so, there was still a considerable amount of pragmatism in Lawrence's set-up and goals have started to dry up of late, with Pools only finding the net three times in their last four games. Limbrick has a reputation for wanting his sides to play fast, free-flowing and fluid football but will also be mindful of the need to improve results and performances if he is to convince supporters as well as the board that he is the right man to take charge of Pools next season; the Australian-born boss faces a delicate balancing act between his own natural instincts and the footballing reality.

While Pools do possess a number of technical players in their side, with the likes of Nicky Featherstone, who made his 445th appearance for the club last week, Jamie Miley, who scored on his debut after signing from Newcastle, and Adam Campbell all comfortable with the ball at their feet. However, a number of Sarll's summer signings are more renowned for their robustness and destructive qualities than their ball-playing prowess; the likes of Nathan Sheron, Greg Sloggett and Jack Hunter are all at their best out of possession.

Football is, of course, a results business but Limbrick will also hope to put his own stamp on the Pools side. While he'd love to have the best of both worlds right away, the reality is that these things take time, even if he'll have a running start having spent the last three months working as Lawrence's number two. The big challenge for the new boss, then, is getting Pools playing according to his principles and philosophy while focusing on winning games, which sometimes requires a degree of pragmatism and compromise.

"It's all about getting the right balance," he said.

"It's difficult when you come into the role midway through the season and with one week to prepare for the first game. Looking beyond Sutton on Saturday, we have a lot of games in a short space of time so there won't be as much time on the training field. I think getting the balance with that is important. Understanding the players that we have and working out how we can get the best of them is important as well.

"We have to make sure we pick the right formation to suit the group of players we have available at any given time. We have to take into consideration what the club has been doing before and also what style of players we have.

"You look at teams like Barnet and Gateshead, they've had time to build their teams, change over their players and establish their style. We've got a balance of a slightly different squad. We've got a lot of good qualities and a lot of strengths.

"Balance is key, making sure that what we're trying to do will suit the players we have. The most important thing at the moment is to turn draws into wins. How do we do that? That's going to depend not just on style, but on creating chances, how we set-up and how we attack games."