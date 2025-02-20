Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has a "huge amount of respect" for Aldershot boss Tommy Widdrington as Pools prepare to travel to Hampshire this weekend.

Widdrington, who won promotion at Pools as a player in 2003, has been in charge of the Shots for almost two years. Having led Aldershot to the FA Cup third round and an impressive eighth-placed finish in the National League last season, this term has proved more difficult for a whole host of reasons. The Hampshire side lost top-scorer Lorent Tolaj, who bagged 22 goals in 49 games last season, while the influential Josh Stokes returned to parent club Bristol City. The attacking-midfielder scored 16 goals in 29 games at the Recreation Ground before signing for the Robins in January but spent the second half of last term back on loan at the Shots, adding two more goals to his tally. Widdrington worked hard to fill the void left by the talismanic duo, signing the likes of Ryan Jones, James Henry and Kai Corbett, but the pair were always going to be difficult to replace.

Off the pitch, Widdrington endured a serious health scare and was forced to take a leave of absence after suffering two strokes in November. He returned to the dugout at the end of last month and is now tasked with steering the Shots, who are two points adrift of safety following a run of one win in their last 11 games, clear of the National League relegation zone.

"I've got a huge amount of respect for him," Limbrick said.

Widdrington, a Pools promotion winner in 2003, was forced to take a leave of absence earlier this season after suffering two strokes in November but returned to the dugout last month. Picture by Getty Images.

"I've seen him in the game for a while and I've watched his teams from afar, I've always been an admirer of his. Having known people who know him, they all speak really highly of him. I've only got good things to say about him and I'm so glad his health is improving, you never want to see that.

"Aldershot tend to be a 3-5-2 team, they try and play a lot more than some other teams who are playing that formation. It'll be a tough test for us, we want to strike the right balance between when to press and when to keep compact in our shape. At home, they get a lot of bodies forward and they try to be quite aggressive and attack-minded. We have to deal with that threat.

"Also, we need to be able to score at the right times, which we haven't necessarily been able to do lately. We're looking forward to the challenge, they're a different type of team and we're looking forward to the game."