Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is not concerned by a recent proliferation of training ground injuries.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Anthony Mancini, Dan Dodds and Tom Parkes have sustained injuries in training in recent weeks, raising concerns among some fans.

Former manager Kevin Phillips, who parted ways with National League strugglers AFC Fylde on Tuesday, often lamented the fact that Pools trained on an artificial surface, but played on a grass pitch. The ex-Sunderland and England striker felt that the transition between the two hindered his side, who haven't had much luck with knocks, niggles, nor more serious injuries in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Limbrick, who has been impressed with the facilities at Durham's Maiden Castle, does not share Phillips' concerns and feels the artificial training pitch is a boon rather than a burden.

Pools have suffered a string of training ground injuries in recent weeks but Limbrick insists he is not concerned by the transition from an artificial surface to a grass pitch. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I don't think so," he said.

"I think a lot of teams are doing what we do nowadays in terms of training on the astro because you can guarantee that you will be able to train. I think you're better off training than not training.

"I think we've been unfortunate with a couple that we've picked up, if I'm honest. Just in terms of the type of player and injury history that they've had before. But no, I don't think it's an issue, no."