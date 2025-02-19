Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick discusses proliferation of training ground injuries
The likes of Anthony Mancini, Dan Dodds and Tom Parkes have sustained injuries in training in recent weeks, raising concerns among some fans.
Former manager Kevin Phillips, who parted ways with National League strugglers AFC Fylde on Tuesday, often lamented the fact that Pools trained on an artificial surface, but played on a grass pitch. The ex-Sunderland and England striker felt that the transition between the two hindered his side, who haven't had much luck with knocks, niggles, nor more serious injuries in recent seasons.
Yet Limbrick, who has been impressed with the facilities at Durham's Maiden Castle, does not share Phillips' concerns and feels the artificial training pitch is a boon rather than a burden.
"I don't think so," he said.
"I think a lot of teams are doing what we do nowadays in terms of training on the astro because you can guarantee that you will be able to train. I think you're better off training than not training.
"I think we've been unfortunate with a couple that we've picked up, if I'm honest. Just in terms of the type of player and injury history that they've had before. But no, I don't think it's an issue, no."
