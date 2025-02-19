"It's all been positive so far."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he has a "good" relationship with chairman Raj Singh.

Not for the first time, there is a feeling of disconnect and division between supporters and the club's enigmatic owner. There is a growing sense that Pools, who have such a long and proud history of being a Football League club, are stagnating or even regressing. The National League is a notoriously difficult division to get out of, and Pools are showing few signs that they are capable of challenging for promotion.

The contrast between Pools and play-off chasing Altrincham was stark when the two sides met on Tuesday night, with late goals from in-form Regan Linney and substitute Lucas Weaver all but ending Anthony Limbrick's side's slim hopes of finishing in the play-off places. The Robins were in the Northern Premier League when Phil Parkinson took over in 2017 and are now challenging in the upper echelons of the National League. During that time, Pools have had 14 different permanent managers and seven caretakers. Their reward for that remarkably high turnover in the dugout has been two relegations, one promotion and six bottom half finishes. Whereas not long ago, Pools and Altrincham were in altogether different footballing stratospheres, the Robins are now eclipsing their much larger rivals. For all Altrincham deserve credit, it's clear something is not quite right at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Singh's tenure has been a controversial one. When Singh took over at the end of the 2017-18 season, Pools were faced with the very real possibility of administration and potential liquidation. Successive regimes had mismanaged and underfunded Pools to the brink of collapse, with the club struggling to afford things like electric bills, meals and even their dry cleaning. Singh committed more than £1.2 million in cash to save the club and Pools fans owe him a debt of gratitude for his intervention. Without Singh, there might not have been the memorable promotion campaign in 2021, the run to the fourth round of the FA Cup and the trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, nor the epic effort to reach the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy. Without Singh, there might not have been a club at all.

Even so, goodwill only lasts so long. Fans have grown frustrated by Singh's refusal to sell the club to a series of prospective buyers, the most high profile of which were rumoured to have been Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, although Singh has always denied this was the case. A succession of underwhelming managerial appointments, an apparent lack of ambition, a perceived lack of investment and an unwillingness to communicate with fans have all contributed to a rift between the club and supporters.

Long-suffering fans are either starting to lose patience or have lost hope altogether. While the official attendance for Tuesday night's match was 3,302, that seemed like a very generous appraisal. Whatever the case, supporters, who are being asked to pay more for their season tickets than ever before, are beginning to vote with their feet. The disconnect between disillusioned fans and the club is about as significant as it has ever been, and that's a big problem.

Lots of managers have tried to get it right at Pools during Singh's stewardship, most have failed. Of the 11 permanent appointments made under Singh prior to Limbrick's arrival, only Dave Challinor lasted more than a year in the job. The Australian certainly looks to have his work cut out, although Limbrick insists his relationship with the chairman is a positive one.

"It's good," he said.

"I have a good relationship with him, with the board and with everyone else since I've been here.

"It's all been positive so far."