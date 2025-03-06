Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists his side are "concentrating on the next game" despite fears that Pools are running the risk of getting dragged into a relegation battle.

A miserable run of just one win in their last 11 matches, including four successive defeats, has seen Pools slip to 14th in the National League table, nine points above the bottom four. While Limbrick has come in for considerable criticism after winning just one of his first seven matches since replacing Lennie Lawrence in the dugout, Pools had already shown signs they were running out of steam prior to his appointment. Fans had hoped their side would use the statement win over Oldham on New Year's Day as a springboard from which to launch their assault on the play-off places. Instead, Pools have steadily fallen out of contention and into the bottom half, drawing three and losing one of their final four games under Lawrence and struggling to get going under Limbrick. As it stands, Pools should have enough to comfortably beat the drop but their lack of form as well as the closing of the gap is becoming something of a cause for concern.

For Pools fans, pretty much anything other than a promotion push at this level is considered a failure. Yet a disappointing season could still get even worse if Limbrick's side are dragged into a relegation scrap. Pools are currently on 44 points and 50 tends to be enough to secure survival, although the unfortunate Boreham Wood were relegated with 52 last season. Two wins should, in theory at least, be enough to make Pools just about safe. However, the pressure will continue to build with every disappointing result. While Limbrick's side have a decent run of games coming up, including the visits of out of sorts Solihull Moors, second bottom Boston United as well as bottom club Ebbsfleet, Pools do have a difficult looking run-in, taking on promotion-chasing Gateshead, Forest Green Rovers, Oldham and Rochdale. A couple of wins in the next four weeks will allow Pools to begin planning for next season, but a failure to turn their faltering form around could put them at genuine risk of relegation.

Pools travel to play-off chasing Eastleigh this weekend knowing that three points would put them within touching of securing their National League status for another season and Limbrick insists he is totally focused on Saturday's trip to Hampshire.

"We're concentrating on the next game," he said.

"Whether that's in and around the play-offs or down towards the bottom, it doesn't matter for us. We need to win the next game.

"When you're on the run that we're on, then all you want to do is focus on the next game. We hope there will be a different outlook if we win on Saturday, and that's what we're trying to do."