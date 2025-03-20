Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick feels he and his side have a "responsibility" to start winning games for a "passionate and supportive" fanbase who are growing increasingly concerned by both the threat of potential relegation and even footballing oblivion.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a difficult couple of weeks to be a Pools fan. Last week, the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh sent shockwaves through the club. While Singh has vowed to continue funding club operations until the end of the season, Pools are now faced with a race against time to attract new investment and secure their future. While Singh's tenure has been a controversial one and the rift between supporters and the enigmatic owner has widened considerably since relegation back to the National League in 2023, he has kept the club financially solvent following a turbulent few years before he stepped in to stave off the threat of administration at the end of the 2017/18 season. So before fans can look ahead to what many hope will indeed be a brighter future, there are concerns about the limited time left to ensure a smooth transition as the controversial Raj Singh era comes to an end.

Things aren't much better on the pitch. Pools are without a win in eight games, struggling for goals and seemingly low on confidence. Having been touted as genuine play-off contenders in January, Pools are now at risk of getting dragged into a relegation battle. Saturday's visitors Boston as well as Wealdstone, Braintree and Dagenham and Redbridge all won in midweek, putting more pressure on Pools and closing the gap between themselves and the bottom four to just nine points. A lot of the issues that seem to have dominated the club throughout another underwhelming season now appear far less significant - the next six weeks are all about survival, both in the National League and as a football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Limbrick is in an unenviable position. While a lot of what goes on above his head will inevitably remain undisclosed, fans are frustrated at a lack of communication from those in the corridors of power. The newly established interim board, who to their credit released a positive update on Friday confirming that the club are already in talks with potential new buyers, have so far remained anonymous, although the likes of Lennie Lawrence, Andy Steel, John Pearson, Lennie Lawrence, Joe Monks, Lee Rust and Rose Stoker are all believed to be involved. That's left the Australian, who is desperately searching for a solution to his side's problems on the pitch, to face a lot of the questions regarding what's going on off it. In the end, it is the fans who find themselves most in the dark of all and Limbrick is hoping he can reward their commendable loyalty with a much-needed upturn in form between now and the end of the season.

With Pools facing an uncertain future on and off the pitch, head coach Anthony Limbrick feels it is his "responsibility" to start winning games as concerns continue to mount amongst the fanbase. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I get it's a difficult time for the fans and the people at this club," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We're always really grateful to be in our position, especially coming into a club like this with the fanbase, who are so passionate and supportive and want us to do so well. This is a Football League club, that was one of the reasons I came, and I want us to get back there eventually.

"It's difficult for them (the fans) with what's going on, I think there's a lot of uncertainty. What we're trying to do is win games and make the place happier, I think we've got a responsibility to do that. If we as players, staff and myself get too caught up in what's going on off the pitch, then we'll be doing a disservice to the fans in terms of concentrating on what we're doing and getting the wins for them. They pay their money each week, they travel home and away, I thought the atmosphere was unbelievable on Saturday, I was really happy with that. We want to make sure that they're as happy as they can be and a few wins between now and the end of the season will do. With the run that we've been on, they haven't seen enough wins and it's our job to fix that."