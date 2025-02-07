Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is determined to start turning draws into wins after taking over from veteran Lennie Lawrence.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old is set to take charge of Pools for the first time this weekend after Lawrence, who had been at the helm since replacing outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, announced his decision to take a step back. Limbrick, who was appointed as the club's head coach in November, had been widely expected to take over from Lawrence in the summer, although the sudden timing of the changeover came as something of a surprise to most supporters.

Pools have 17 games remaining this season and are still in play-off contention despite a disappointing run of recent results. Fans had hoped their side would use the impressive win over Oldham, who arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in eight matches, on New Year's Day as a springboard from which to mount their assault on the top seven. However, rather than push on towards the play-off places, Pools have shown signs of stagnation in recent weeks. After their scheduled trip to Barnet fell foul of the freezing weather, Pools went 18 days without a game, during which time a video of a training ground bust-up emerged online. When Pools did return to action against Wealdstone, they did so without influential attacking pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who were both ruled out through injury. Pools were well below their best at Grosvenor Vale and were a little fortunate to escape with a point, while they failed to make the most of their man advantage during a frustrating draw with Woking the following weekend. Pools were outclassed at leaders Barnet and Lawrence was criticised for naming a team with three defensive-midfielders while the veteran was left scratching his head after his side missed a host of chances, hitting the woodwork three times, in Saturday's draw with Braintree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, it hasn't been all bad. Pools have shown signs of genuine ambition with the signings of Reyes Cleary, who arrived on loan from West Brom, Sam Folarin, Jamie Miley and Jack Robinson. While recent recruitment suggests Pools are beginning to plan for the longer-term, they remain just three points outside the play-off places, albeit a number of their rivals have at least one game in hand while Altrincham have two and Rochdale, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot, have four.

Anthony Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade when he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence earlier this week, is set to take charge of Pools for the first time when they travel to in-form Sutton on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

The next few weeks promise to be crucial, both for Pools and for Limbrick himself. While most fans expect the Australian to lead the team beyond this season, the former Woking boss will be under no illusions as to the fickle nature of football and knows he will have to do enough to convince supporters and the Pools board that he is the right man to remain in the Pools hotseat. Although sneaking into the play-offs looks set to be an uphill task, with Pools probably needing to win 10 of their remaining 17 games, Limbrick will want to make sure his side are at least challenging and that the current campaign doesn't end up fizzling out.

Pools will hope to make a strong start to another new area this weekend when they travel to South London to take on a Sutton side who are unbeaten in their last seven games. Pools then turn their attention to three home matches in seven days when they welcome Tamworth and Maidenhead, both sides below them in the table, and Altrincham, one of their direct play-off rivals. If Pools can take seven - or, even better, nine - points from those three home games then the play-offs might start to become a distinct possibility once again.

"In terms of the way we've been working and training and the players and their attitude, a lift isn't needed from them," Limbrick said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we've trained really well, the staff have been great and the players have been excellent in putting into place what we've wanted in terms of the game plans. We just haven't got the results. In the three games we've drawn, I think we should have and could have won those three. It's easy to say that, of course. We needed to get wins in those games and then Barnet's obviously a tough ask when we go away from home. A little lift might be needed to get on the right side of those results, as opposed to a lift with everything.

"The Oldham home game was just a fantastic atmosphere at the ground, I thought it was amazing. We got the win there, we beat a good team who will be right up there. The fans were unbelievable, I thought the noise in the stadium was amazing - it was the best I'd seen it. We needed a game straight away after that. It's no one's fault, but I think 18 days between games can sometimes stop the momentum. We trained well in that time but you do need games. I'm not making that as an excuse, but I think that was probably one factor.

"We've had a couple of injuries as well to some key players and that hasn't helped. What I would say is that I don't think the players or anyone else necessarily needs a lift. Although we wanted to win the game at Braintree, a late goal can lift people as well."