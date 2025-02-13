Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping he can put his storied and diverse background in coaching and management to good use as he looks to become the man to provide Pools with some much-needed stability and success.

Pools are set to take on relegation-threatened Maidenhead on Saturday as Limbrick attempts to build on a promising start that has seen his side take four points from his first two games after replacing Lennie Lawrence last week. Since Magpies boss Alan Devonshire returned for a second spell at York Road in May 2015, Pools have had 16 permanent managers as well as eight caretakers. Of those, only Dave Challinor, who led the club to promotion in 2021, and Ronnie Moore, architect of the legendary 'great escape', have remained in the role for more than 12 months. None of the last three managers - Kevin Phillips, Darren Sarll and Lennie Lawrence - lasted more than 16 games, albeit Lawrence stepped down of his own accord. Naturally, Limbrick is keenly hoping he can be the man to buck that trend.

While the Australian might lack some of the experience of many of his predecessors, he will be able to call on an interesting background in both coaching and management. As a coach, he has worked with distinction in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough, while he also spent time with the England under-17s. He was well-liked during a spell as Grimsby's assistant manager, serving as interim boss following the departure of Michael Jolley. As a manager in his own right, Limbrick has taken charge of Woking, where he made a fast start and led the Cards to the FA Cup second round before off-field issues forced a flash sale of a number of his star players, Welsh side The New Saints, where he became the first Australian to win a top-flight European League title, edging out Ange Postecoglou, and Gibraltar's Manchester 62.

And Limbrick is hoping his experiences will stand him in good stead as he attempts to deal with the pressure that comes with being Pools boss as he looks to lead the club back to the promised land of the Football League.

Anthony Limbrick, who has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, took over at Pools last week. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I've had a different path to get here, definitely," he said.

"Being from Australia, coming over when I was younger, trying to make it as a player, not making it and going into coaching very early. I spent a lot of time working in academies and I've gone on to have some very different experiences in men's football.

"I like to think that all the different experiences I've had add up to help me in this current role. I'm really enjoying the role at the moment, I love it here at this club, it's passionate, there is expectation here and that's good. That's what you want as a head coach or a manager, you want to have the pressure to succeed. I've worked to be in this position, so I relish the pressure.

"The support I've got here at the club has really helped. From everyone, from off the pitch to on it, the players to the staff, everyone has been fantastic. I'm ambitious, the club are ambitious and we want to do well."