Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick believes Tom Parkes and David Ferguson can play in the same side.

The Australian, who was taking charge of his first game at the Prestige Group Stadium against Tamworth on Tuesday night, dropped Ferguson in favour of Parkes despite his impressive performance during Saturday's statement win over Sutton. While most fans were expecting Parkes to return to the starting XI after missing the trip to South London with a slight knee issue, there were a few eyebrows raised at the omission of Ferguson.

Parkes, who has featured in 29 of his side's 31 National League games this season, has been his side's most consistent and reliable defender this term. However, Ferguson has been a regular in the team and had started all but one of the opening 30 league games of the campaign, missing September's visit of Rochdale through suspension. Although the 30-year-old endured a difficult start to the season under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, he has been showing signs he is starting to rediscover his top form and produced one of his best performances of the campaign at the weekend. Lining up on the left of Limbrick's defensive trio, Ferguson generally managed to keep things tight while his set-pieces led to the winning goal when Sutton substitute Jack Taylor headed his corner into his own net.

While a majority of fans would probably name both Parkes and Ferguson in their best XI, Limbrick has proven keen to deploy attacking options at wing-back, with Reyes Cleary impressing in the role of late. That means Ferguson is likely to have to compete for a spot in the centre of defence. Given his excellent campaign so far, Parkes feels like a nailed on starter, with Limbrick left to choose between the likes of skipper Luke Waterfall, another front-runner for regular inclusion, Billy Sass-Davies, Jack Hunter, Jack Robinson and Ferguson.

Ferguson started Tuesday's game against Tamworth on the bench despite impressing on the left of a back three in the win over Sutton at the weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although it's possible to make a case for any and all, the fact that both Parkes and Ferguson are left-footed might make some inclined to choose between one or the other. Strangely, while having two, or even three, right-footed defenders in the same back line is considered totally normal, the inclusion of multiple left-sided players is a relative rarity.

It remains to be seen whether or not Limbrick, who is himself left-footed and was a left-back in his playing days, will prove reluctant to name both Parkes and Ferguson in the same side, although the ambitious Australian does not see their left-sidedness as an issue in and of itself.

"I'd definitely consider playing them together," he said.

"I think Parkes could definitely play in the centre of a three, he's played on the left of a three at a handful of the other clubs that he's been at. I don't think that's an issue.

"You don't see the combination that often, but I think that just comes down to the fact that there aren't as many left-footers. When you think of that central centre-back, he will need to be comfortable on his left side. It depends how you want to play. It'll be interesting if that pops up."