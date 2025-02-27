Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is expecting another "all-action" encounter when Pools host promotion-chasing York this weekend.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a difficult run of results for Pools that has seen their slim hopes of a National League play-off place, barring a remarkable turnaround, all but ended, the visit of York is always a big occasion. The Minstermen, who are six points behind league leaders Barnet with a game in hand, need to win to keep their title hopes alive while Pools will be hoping to get one over on their rivals and relieve some pressure following back-to-back defeats.

It's been a difficult start for the energetic, charismatic and ambitious Limbrick, who has won just one of his first five games since replacing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February. Prior to that, the Australian spent three months as Lawrence's number two after leaving a coaching role at Peterborough. His first game after that move was November's trip to York, when Pools struggled defensively in a thumping 5-3 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot has changed at both clubs since then. While Limbrick has replaced Lawrence at the Prestige Group Stadium, the Minstermen have backed popular manager Adam Hinshelwood, splashing out a rumoured £350,000 to sign forward Josh Stones from Wigan. Pools have been busy too, signing Jamie Miley, Sam Folarin and Jack Robinson, while West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary extended his stay until the end of the season on Wednesday.

Since the two sides last met in November, Anthony Limbrick has replaced Lennie Lawrence as Pools boss while title-chasing York splashed out a rumoured £350,000 fee to sign frontman Josh Stones from Wigan. Picture by Frank Reid.

Despite shipping five goals in November, Pools created plenty of chances and there was a point in the game, with York holding onto a narrow 2-1 lead at the start of the second half, when they threatened to turn the tide of the contest. However, there is probably less optimism going into this weekend's clash, with Pools having won just one of their last nine games. York have themselves shown a few signs of nerves of late as the title race goes down to the wire, dropping points in four of their last nine matches, but the Minstermen will surely fancy their chances against a Pools side who have next to nothing left to play for.

Yet Limbrick, who is already under pressure from frustrated fans, knows he needs some good results between now and the end of the season to prove to both the board and long-suffering supporters that he is the right man to lead the team next term. And the 41-year-old is anticipating another entertaining clash this weekend.

"November's game seems like a long time ago, I must admit," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems like forever. A lot has gone on since then in terms of changes to our playing staff, changes to York's playing staff.

"It was a really tough but interesting game. I thought York were the better team in the first half, we gave them two or three goals. We conceded two from set-plays - one from a corner and another from a direct free-kick - we made a couple of individual errors and they scored a penalty late on. Similar to what's been happening recently, we didn't score at good times and that hindered us. There was a period in the second half when we got it back to 2-1 and we were really on top, kicking towards our fans. If we'd got that second goal and made it 2-2, then I'm pretty sure it could have been different.

"I think it will be all-action this weekend as well. They're a really good side, we respect them a lot. We'll make sure we're ready for that."