Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has explained his divisive substitutions during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to relegation-threatened Aldershot.

With Pools a goal to the good, Limbrick replaced Jack Robinson, making his first start for the club, and Reyes Cleary, one of the standout performers in recent weeks, with David Ferguson and Joe Grey. Just three minutes later, Tom Parkes cannoned a clearance into Ferguson's shins and the ball rebounded into his own net to draw the Shots level. Limbrick turned to his bench again, introducing the experienced Nicky Featherstone in favour of former Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley, but three minutes after that change the hosts took the lead thanks to a long range effort from Cameron Hargreaves.

Perhaps inevitably, fans were quick to criticise Limbrick for his ill-fated substitutions. David Ferguson, despite his stellar service to the club, has become something of a scapegoat in the last 18 months. The 30-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Pools and was outstanding when they won promotion under Dave Challinor in 2021; the full-back was so impressive during that memorable campaign that he was the only Pools player to feature in the National League team of the season. Yet the defender has become the target of increasing criticism in the last couple of years, so the fact he scored an unfortunate own goal mere moments after his introduction led to an outpouring of frustration among fans. Supporters, especially those on social media, did not seem to notice - or, perhaps, chose to ignore - the fact that there was nothing he could do to avoid having the ball booted at him from close range.

Robinson, meanwhile, who enjoyed a steady first start in Pools colours, had not started a game since the second week of November and had made just seven appearances all season prior to the weekend. It was little surprise, then, that the former Carlisle defender was beginning to tire in the second half, especially given the saturated condition of the pitch at The Recreation Ground.

Limbrick also confirmed that he felt Miley, another who has played very little football this season, was showing signs of fatigue, while Cleary had been stricken with cold and flu in the week. Fan favourite Joe Grey, one of the first names on the teamsheet when he's fit and available, and veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, the club's third-highest appearance-maker of all-time, certainly weren't bad options to bring on.

Most likely, the reaction to the changes represents yet another outpouring of frustration from supporters who are growing increasingly concerned by the direction their club is heading in. That fans are already questioning Limbrick after just five games at the helm is more a sign of a general sense of discontent and disillusionment among fans than any fault on the Australian's part. Managers and head coaches, especially those like Limbrick who are naturally inclined to take risks and make big decisions, will get things wrong from time to time. There have been countless mistakes made at Pools in the last decade, but fans must be careful what they wish for when it comes to questioning the Australian at such an early stage of his tenure.

"All three of them were extremely tired," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Robinson hasn't started and played for a long, long time. He'd done really well. Just before, he'd come up on the last attack and we noticed he was struggling to get back in. That's totally not his fault, he's trained really hard and worked really hard, it's just not the same as playing games. We wanted to leave him on, but physically I think he was really struggling in the game.

"The same with Reyes as well, he's been struggling with a bit of cold and flu. I think he's played a lot of games. Again, we didn't necessarily want to take him off, we just felt like we needed some legs. We had enough on the bench there with Joe Grey, with Mani Dieseruvwe and Sam Folarin. They all came on and made an impact.

"Similar again with Miley, I thought he was tiring. They were the changes made around the physical fitness of the players. I think the pitch played a part in that as well. Probably all three of those players, we didn't necessarily want to take them off but we felt we needed to because of the physical fatigue."