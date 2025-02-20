Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick explains omission of Jack Robinson
The versatile 23-year-old swapped Brunton Park for the Prestige Group Stadium at the beginning of this month as Pools looked to recruit cover and competition for David Ferguson, the club's only recognised left-back for large parts of the season so far.
Pools signed former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and RB Leipzig man Matthew Bondswell to challenge Ferguson in November, but the 22-year-old was released after making just two appearances in three months. Robinson, who penned an initial deal until the end of the season, will be keen not to suffer the same fate.
However, the new arrival has found his opportunities severely limited so far. Robinson, who made 41 appearances for Carlisle and was part of the side that won promotion to League One in 2023, has played just a few minutes of football in his first three weeks at Pools, making a brief cameo at the end of the win over Sutton. Robinson, who can play at left-back, centre-half or in midfield, faces stiff competition from David Ferguson, who has started all but two of his side's 33 National League games so far this term. However, Limbrick insists that he's been impressed with the new man and has backed him to get his chance soon.
"He's been really unfortunate. I've been very impressed with Jack," he said.
"His attitude is excellent, he wants to play every week, he wants to get better and improve. He's very, very close to playing and I'm sure he'll be one who will feature soon.
"He's got good experience at a higher level and we're looking forward to seeing him. He knows he needs to come here and play games that will help set himself up for the rest of his career."
