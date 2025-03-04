Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick felt key moments cost his side after Pools suffered a fourth successive National League defeat, losing 2-1 to relegation threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday evening.

The Australian's hopes of convincing both the board and sceptical supporters that he is the right man to lead the team in the long term were dealt another blow on a bitterly cold night in Lancashire. A decade ago, most fans would have found the prospect of a defeat to Fylde that left Pools closer to the National League's relegation zone than the top seven almost impossible to comprehend. The harsh reality is that Pools have been on a steady decline for years and are now faced with the stark prospect of a long stint stranded in the National League, or even worse.

If the thought of getting stuck in the fifth division is enough to make supporters' stomachs churn, then the idea of relegation to the National League North for the first time in the club's history doesn't bear thinking about. Pools should have enough to survive - Limbrick's side are nine points clear of the bottom four. However, Pools will need to win another couple of games between now and the end of the season to make sure of their National League status. After a run of one win in their last 11, it's not certain where those results will come from.

Yet things started so well on Tuesday night when Pools went ahead after just four minutes following David Ferguson's superb free-kick. With Pools fearing that Jack Robinson, who had been preferred to Ferguson for the last two matches, might be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury sustained at the weekend, the experienced defender was given his chance to state his case in the North West. Ferguson, who is one of a number of players out of contract this summer, curled a sumptuous effort off the inside of the post and in after Joe Grey had been fouled 25 yards from goal to give the visitors an early lead.

Anthony Limbrick felt "key moments" cost his side after Pools suffered a fourth successive defeat at relegation-threatened AFC Fylde. Picture by Frank Reid.

Their advantage didn't last long however and the hosts drew level in the 12th minute when Adam Smith allowed Gavin Massey's speculative effort to squirm underneath him. Things went from bad to worse for Pools seven minutes later when Charlie Jolley put Fylde in front after Smith had saved Corey Whelan's initial effort.

Coasters goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom made fine saves from Joe Grey, Gary Madine and Nicky Featherstone in the first half but was largely a spectator in the second period as Pools ran out of steam. While Fylde moved out of the relegation zone, Pools slipped towards trouble.

It's been an extremely challenging start to life in the dugout for Anthony Limbrick. Pools have won just one of his first seven games, and the former Woking boss made the contentious decision to leave Reyes Cleary, one of his side's best performers since his arrival on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January, on the bench. Top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe started among the substitutes for the third game in a row as Pools once again failed to score from open play.

"The result was disappointing, there's no doubt about that," Limbrick said.

"I felt that we started the game well and we deservedly took the lead from a great free-kick from Fergie (David Ferguson). I thought we had enough chances in the first half to be coming in in front at half time.

"We didn't as a team defend our goal well enough. We made a mistake for the first goal and we switched off for the second goal in terms of not tracking a runner and then we were a bit unlucky with how the ball deflected.

"All in all, their keeper won man of the match and I think that says it all. In the second half, we never really got going enough and that was frustrating. I thought the game was there to be won after the chances that we had in the first half. It's disappointing, key moments have cost us. Again, we've scored a goal from a set-play but not open play and that's very frustrating."