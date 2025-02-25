Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick feels his side need to do "a lot better in both boxes" if they're to turn their disappointing form around.

It's been a difficult few weeks in another challenging season for Pools. A run of four games without a win has all but ended their fading play-off hopes; a team that has won just one of their last nine matches would need to win at least nine of their final 12 to stand any chance of sneaking into the top seven. During that time, a lot of the initial positivity that surrounded the appointment of the charismatic, energetic and ambitious Limbrick, who replaced veteran manager Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of the month, has evaporated. Despite producing an impressive performance to beat in-form Sutton in his first game in charge, things have taken a significant turn for the worse since then.

Fans had hoped that Pools would use a run of three winnable home games in the space of seven days to launch their assault on the National League play-off places. Instead, Pools managed just two points from a possible nine and a number of their long-standing frailties and deficiencies were laid bare.

Limbrick's side had the chance to bounce back when they made the long trip to Hampshire on Saturday to take on relegation-threatened Aldershot, who despite decent cup form came into the game with just one win in their last 11 league matches. True, Pools took the lead when the unfortunate Tyler Frost turned Luke Charman's ball into his own net and spurned a very good chance to double their advantage when Marcus Dewhurst saved from Reyes Cleary five minutes into the second half, but the tide of the game seemed to turn inexorably in the home side's favour. Shots fans had vented their considerable frustrations at half time but the hosts turned the game on its head in seven second half minutes following a David Ferguson own goal and a long range strike from midfielder Cameron Hargreaves; Adam Smith made some superb saves in difficult conditions, but the Pools goalkeeper won't have been too pleased with his role in either goal. Pools drew level 10 minutes from time through Mani Dieseruvwe, a surprise omission from the starting lineup, who scored his fifth goal in four games against the Shots, albeit the home dugout were incandescent following an alleged foul in the build-up. Yet the barrel-chested Josh Barrett's 94th minute winner, late as it was, somehow felt almost inevitable. The Shots, who have endured a turbulent campaign of their own, simply seemed to want it more. Where the hosts, for 90 minutes at least, played like a team united, Pools are a club riven by ever-increasing divisions.

While Limbrick is right when he points out that Pools need to be better in both boxes - since he took over from Lawrence, his side have scored seven goals in five games but have spurned a host of chances, while they have conceded nine times - but that is not the only challenge facing the Australian. Limbrick has inherited a squad low on confidence, lacking direction and any sort of footballing identity, while the disconnect between long-suffering supporters and enigmatic owner Raj Singh is as stark as it has ever been. It's little wonder that, of the last 16 permanent Pools appointments, only Ronnie Moore, architect of the 'great escape' in the 2014/15 campaign, and Dave Challinor, who led the club to promotion in 2021, have remained in the role for longer than 12 months.

"We aren't doing enough in both boxes," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Today (Saturday), that's evident. We were a little bit fortunate with the first goal, but we had a few half-chances before that. I think we needed to get the second goal, we knew they (Aldershot) were going to come for the game. They're fighting relegation, they're trying to win games. A little bit like us, they were going for the game.

"At 2-2, we tried to attack as much as we could to try and win the game. Sometimes that works for you, and sometimes it doesn't. We are being aggressive and on the front foot. I think we should still do a lot better in both boxes."