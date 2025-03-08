Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick felt his side were "unlucky not to win" following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Eastleigh.

While there were some much-needed positives for Pools, who ended a run of four defeats in a row, there were familiar frustrations as carelessness and a lack of clinicality cost them in Hampshire.

As so often, Limbrick made a host of changes, with five alterations from Tuesday night's disappointing defeat at relegation-threatened AFC Fylde as Pools reverted back to the 3-5-2 formation that the Australian used at the beginning of his tenure. Top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe was back in the side along with Reyes Cleary, a surprise omission in midweek. Jamie Miley replaced veteran Nicky Featherstone in midfield, Adam Campbell was restored to the midfield while Dan Dodds was in from the start for the first time in almost a month. Dodds only lasted 15 minutes in the reverse fixture back in November when he was sent off for a late challenge and managed just eight in Hampshire, trudging off holding his hamstring as his frustrating season continued.

Pools started the game well and deservedly took the lead after half an hour thanks to a spectacular strike from Reyes Cleary but were pegged back 12 minutes later when powerful frontman Tyrese Shade capitalised on a succession of errors to score his ninth goal in his last 17 games. Tom Parkes and in particular Billy Sass-Davies failed to deal with a hopeful long ball forward, while the onrushing Adam Smith was stranded in no man's land when he never looking like beating Shade to the ball.

The Pools head coach felt his side were unfortunate not to win following an improved performance during Saturday's draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh. Picture by Frank Reid.

The Spitfires finished the first half strongly but Pools shaded the second period and hit the woodwork twice. Joe Grey turned Louis Stephenson's ball against the post from close range in the 81st minute before Reyes Cleary's deflected strike clipped the crossbar two minutes from time. At the other end, the metronomic Ben Close lashed a venomous effort against the bar while a combination of Adam Smith and David Ferguson denied Shade late on.

Certainly, there were some positives for Limbrick's side. Pools started the game well, looked slightly more comfortable with the 3-5-2 formation, played higher up the pitch, got more men forward and had enough chances to win the game. However, Pools still have a host of issues to work through and were punished for more individual mistakes, while Limbrick still seems unsure as to what his best side should be. Even so, the Australian felt there was a lot to like about his side's performance at the Silverlake Stadium.

"We started very well, I thought we dominated the first 35, 40 minutes," he said.

"I thought we created numerous chances, we were on the front foot. I thought we won our battles throughout the pitch, which was what we wanted to do.

"We switched off for the goal, which we were very disappointed with. To go in at 1-1 at half time was slightly harsh, although they had a little period at the end of the first half.

"They raised it in the second half which we always knew they would. At home, they're on a good run and they're a decent team. I thought we just edged it in the second half, I really thought we did. I know we had one that Ferguson cleared off the line and they hit the crossbar with a long range effort, but we also had our chances. We hit the woodwork twice and Joe Grey had a couple of chances. All in all, we were the better side and we were probably unlucky not to win. I think the fans showed their appreciation for the performance of the team at the end there."