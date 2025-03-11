Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was full of praise for the impressive progress of "humble" West Bromwich Albion loanee Reyes Cleary.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has been his side's outstanding performer since signing on loan in January and scored a spectacular opening goal during Saturday's draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh, lashing a venomous effort beyond Joe McDonnell from distance.

Having endured a difficult spell at League Two leaders Walsall at the beginning of the campaign which saw him limited to just seven appearances, Cleary signed for Pools in a bid to impress West Brom enough to earn a new contract. The youngster signed his first professional deal at The Hawthorns in December 2021 and has scored regularly for the Baggies' Premier League 2 side but is out of contract this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever happens, Cleary certainly hasn't done his case any harm at the Prestige Group Stadium. Operating as both a wing-back or a more conventional winger, Cleary has impressed with his pace, power and determination to take on his man. He has given a host of National League full-backs nightmares and was included in the team of the week following another eye-catching display on Saturday.

The young winger has been in fine form since signing for Pools and scored a spectacular opening goal against play-off chasing Eastleigh at the weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

"He looks sharp and he looks fresh, so we're really pleased with that," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's interesting, he's got more goals and assists from that wing-back role than when he plays in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3.

"We knew the match-up with (Richard) Brindley, who's more of a full-back, would mean that he could push him the other way. He likes to get forward and was one of their main attacking threats in the games that we watched, so we wanted to match them up tactically. I thought he did really well. The amount of crosses he put in and good areas he got into was really pleasing.

"He's coming along well and we're enjoying working with him. He's such a humble lad and he wants to get better and improve, so we're pleased for him."